Pre-Olympic 2024 standings after Peru’s defeat to Argentina and Paraguay’s triumph vs Uruguay

#PreOlympic #standings #Perus #defeat #Argentina #Paraguays #triumph #Uruguay

Pre-Olympic 2024 position table: date 2 of Group A and B

Table of positions: Last Wednesday, January 24, date 2 of Group A and B of the 2024 Pre-Olympic Games was completed, in which the ten participating South American teams debuted in the competition that grants two places to the next Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In Group A, the Ecuadorian team is the leader after beating Colombia in the debut with a double from Yaimar Medina and another goal from Cristhoper Zambrano. They then achieved a 3-3 draw against Bolivia. Brazil debuted on the second day due to the odd fixture of the competition. The ‘canarinha’ beat the ‘green’ and is second in the series. Venezuela and the ‘coffee growers’ have yet to achieve a victory.

On Friday the 26th, the day begins for Bolivia, which needs a victory against Ecuador to maintain its chances in the tournament. The ‘tri’ with a victory would take an important step to be among the first two and access the next round. Brazil as the favorite will face Colombia, the ‘coffee growers’ are obliged to add so as not to be eliminated prematurely. The ‘vinotinto’ does not have to play on this date.

In Group B, the Peruvian team led by José Guillermo del Solar struck the blow in the Pre-Olympic with a 1-0 victory against Chile on the first day that allowed them to place themselves at the top of the series standings. The ‘Guaraníes’ drew 1-1 against Argentina in their debut.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa made his debut against Paraguay at the Polideportivo Misael Delgado stadium in Valencia. The ‘albirrojo’ team fell 3-4 after going up 3-0 in the match. The defeat puts the ‘celestials’ on the ropes. Peru, for its part, lost 2-0 to Argentina in its second challenge.

Table of positions of Group A of the 2024 Pre-Olympic

Date 1:

Ecuador 3-0 Colombia

Venezuela 3-3 Bolivia

Rest: Brazil

Date 2:

Bolivia 0-1 Brazil

Ecuador 1-1 Venezuela

Rest: Colombia

Date 3: Friday, January 26

Bolivia vs Ecuador (15:00 hours)

Brazil vs Colombia (6:00 p.m.)

Rest: Venezuela

Date 4: Monday, January 29

Brazil vs Ecuador (15:00 hours)

Colombia vs Venezuela (6:00 p.m.)

Rest: Bolivia

Date 5: Thursday, February 1

Venezuela vs Brazil (6:00 p.m.)

Colombia vs Bolivia (18:00 hours)

Rest: Ecuador

Table of positions of Group B of the 2024 Pre-Olympic

Date 1:

Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Rest: Uruguay

Date 2:

Paraguay 4-3 Uruguay

Rest: Chile

Date 3: Saturday, January 27

Paraguay vs Peru (3:00 pm)

Uruguay vs Chile (6:00 p.m.)

Rest: Argentina

Date 4: Tuesday, January 30

Uruguay vs Peru (3:00 pm)

Chile vs Argentina (6:00 p.m.)

Rest: Paraguay

Date 5: Friday, February 2

Chile vs Paraguay (6:00 pm)

Argentina vs Uruguay (6:00 p.m.)

Rest: Peru

The teams that place in the first two places in their group will qualify for the final round of Pre-Olympic 2024. In this stage they will play all-against-all matches, and the first and second places will obtain a place in the next Paris 2024 Olympic Games that will be carried out between July 26 and August 11. The matches will be played at the Metropolitanos stadium in Barquisimeto between Monday, February 5 and Sunday, February 11.