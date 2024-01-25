Pre-Olympic 2024 standings after Peru’s defeat to Argentina and Paraguay’s triumph vs Uruguay

#PreOlympic #standings #Perus #defeat #Argentina #Paraguays #triumph #Uruguay
Pre-Olympic 2024 position table: date 2 of Group A and B
Table of positions: Last Wednesday, January 24, date 2 of Group A and B of the 2024 Pre-Olympic Games was completed, in which the ten participating South American teams debuted in the competition that grants two places to the next Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
In Group A, the Ecuadorian team is the leader after beating Colombia in the debut with a double from Yaimar Medina and another goal from Cristhoper Zambrano. They then achieved a 3-3 draw against Bolivia. Brazil debuted on the second day due to the odd fixture of the competition. The ‘canarinha’ beat the ‘green’ and is second in the series. Venezuela and the ‘coffee growers’ have yet to achieve a victory.
On Friday the 26th, the day begins for Bolivia, which needs a victory against Ecuador to maintain its chances in the tournament. The ‘tri’ with a victory would take an important step to be among the first two and access the next round. Brazil as the favorite will face Colombia, the ‘coffee growers’ are obliged to add so as not to be eliminated prematurely. The ‘vinotinto’ does not have to play on this date.
In Group B, the Peruvian team led by José Guillermo del Solar struck the blow in the Pre-Olympic with a 1-0 victory against Chile on the first day that allowed them to place themselves at the top of the series standings. The ‘Guaraníes’ drew 1-1 against Argentina in their debut.
Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa made his debut against Paraguay at the Polideportivo Misael Delgado stadium in Valencia. The ‘albirrojo’ team fell 3-4 after going up 3-0 in the match. The defeat puts the ‘celestials’ on the ropes. Peru, for its part, lost 2-0 to Argentina in its second challenge.
Table of positions of Group A of the 2024 Pre-Olympic
Date 1:
Ecuador 3-0 Colombia
Venezuela 3-3 Bolivia
Rest: Brazil
Date 2:
Bolivia 0-1 Brazil
Ecuador 1-1 Venezuela
Rest: Colombia
Date 3: Friday, January 26
Bolivia vs Ecuador (15:00 hours)
Brazil vs Colombia (6:00 p.m.)
Rest: Venezuela
Date 4: Monday, January 29
Brazil vs Ecuador (15:00 hours)
Colombia vs Venezuela (6:00 p.m.)
Rest: Bolivia
Date 5: Thursday, February 1
Venezuela vs Brazil (6:00 p.m.)
Colombia vs Bolivia (18:00 hours)
Rest: Ecuador
Table of positions of Group B of the 2024 Pre-Olympic
Date 1:
Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
Rest: Uruguay
Date 2:
Paraguay 4-3 Uruguay
Rest: Chile
Date 3: Saturday, January 27
Paraguay vs Peru (3:00 pm)
Uruguay vs Chile (6:00 p.m.)
Rest: Argentina
Date 4: Tuesday, January 30
Uruguay vs Peru (3:00 pm)
Chile vs Argentina (6:00 p.m.)
Rest: Paraguay
Date 5: Friday, February 2
Chile vs Paraguay (6:00 pm)
Argentina vs Uruguay (6:00 p.m.)
Rest: Peru
The teams that place in the first two places in their group will qualify for the final round of Pre-Olympic 2024. In this stage they will play all-against-all matches, and the first and second places will obtain a place in the next Paris 2024 Olympic Games that will be carried out between July 26 and August 11. The matches will be played at the Metropolitanos stadium in Barquisimeto between Monday, February 5 and Sunday, February 11.