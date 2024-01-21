Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24: The most important things about pre-sales

#Preorder #Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #important #presales

The new Samsung-Galaxy-S24-Generation is there. On January 17, 2024, Samsung hosted the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in San Jose, California. As part of the event, the… three new Galaxy S24 smartphonesthe slightly larger one S24 Plus and the Premium version S24 Ultra presents. If you missed the event, you can watch the live stream again here:

When you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24

As with previous models, you can do this too Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the other two models from the new generation again. The advance sales of the new Samsung smartphones have already started immediately after their presentation began. You can use the new one Pre-order the S24 generation since January 17, 2024.

How long does the pre-sale for the Samsung Galaxy S24 last?

The Pre-sales for the S24 last just under two weeks. This means that you until January 30, 2024 Have time to order one of the new cell phones. Only then will the official market launch take place.

S24 Release: The new smartphones appear on this day

The S24 generation will then be delivered from the following day. The official start of sales for the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra on January 31, 2024.

Incentives and more: Is it worth buying the Samsung Galaxy S24 in advance?

Of course, Samsung offers certain things again Incentives to boost advance sales. In the past, for example, there were exclusive bonuses, free memory upgrades or exchange bonuses for customers. The S24 offers the following purchase incentives:

Memory upgrade : Memory upgrade worth up to 240,00 Euro

: Memory upgrade worth up to Exchange action : At least 200.00 euros discount which consists of 100.00 euros exchange bonus and 100.00 euros for the old device (regardless of the model).

: At least which consists of 100.00 euros exchange bonus and 100.00 euros for the old device (regardless of the model). Exchange action: Up to 750.00 euros discountwhich consists of up to 150.00 euros exchange bonus and up to 600.00 euros for the old device (depending on the model).

Where you can pre-order the S24 generation

You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 from major retailers and directly from Samsung. That means: Specialist stores like Media Markt and Saturn, Online-Shops like Amazon as well Mobile operator such as O2, Telekom or Vodafone. Of course the Galaxy S24 is too in the Samsung store* available. Here you will find a list with links to the respective pages:

THE SAMSUNG GALAXY S24 IN PRE-SALE

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 from Samsung* Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 from Amazon* Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 from Media Markt* Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 from Saturn* Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 from O2* Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 from Vodafone* Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 from Telekom *

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S24 cost?

Without exchange bonuses and incentives, the new S24 smartphones start at 899.00 euros, 1149.00 euros and 1449.00 euros. So these are S24 and the S24 Plus are slightly cheaper than their predecessors become, while the S24 Ultra is more expensive is. Here are the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 again:

Samsung Galaxy S24 from 899.00 euros

from 899.00 euros Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from 1149.00 euros

from 1149.00 euros Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from 1449.00 euros

Reminder: If you pre-order one of the new smartphones by January 30, 2024, you can secure free storage upgrades and exchange bonuses.

