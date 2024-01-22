Precedents of all kinds against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey

The Copa Clásico lands this Wednesday in San Mamés (9:30 p.m., La 1). Athletic Club and Barça meet again in the Copa del Rey in an exciting quarterfinal. The two teams that have won this trophy the most times –Barça (31) y Athletic (23)– they want to repeat a clash that, in the last five years, will have been experienced four times.

Barça dominance in the last 10 years…

The Basque and Catalan teams have met eight times since 2014. Since the Cup final at the Camp Nou, where Luis Enrique’s team won 3-1, the balance of victories is favorable in the culé team. Five wins and three losses are the overall results between both teams. Among the triumphs is the final of the 2014-15 season, and the 4-0 win at the Estadio de la Cartuja, where Koeman’s men ran over the ‘lions’.

…and in the historical global

Since the first confrontation between the two teams in 1920 at the Molinón, where Barça lifted its first Cup – at that time, the Alfonso XIII Cup – by beating Athletic Club 2-0, the two rivals have seen each other until 44 times. Once again, the Barcelona team emerges victorious. 24 victories for the blaugranas, against 14 for the rojiblancos and six draws.

Only one defeat in the quarterfinals

This season will be the sixth that Bilbao and Catalans will meet in the quarterfinals. In the five previous editions that both teams have met in this round, Barça has been able to advance to the semi-finals four of these times. 19 goals for and 11 against, leave a favorable score for Xavi Hernández’s team.

Messi, the top scorer

The Argentine star has executed up to eight goals in 10 games Cup that he played against Athletic Club. The goal nominated for the Puskas Award from the 2014-15 season remains in the memory of the Barça fan, where Barça’s ’10’ made an anthological play, getting rid of practically the entire Athletic Club defense.

