Prediction for Stefan Ralchev’s King’s Cup 25.01.2024 • BR

Copa del Rey – Spain

22:00/25 Jan.

Atletico Madrid – Sevilla

Bet: Over 1.5 goals for Atlético Madrid

50% players consider this bet as winning!

Analysis of the meeting

Copa del Rey quarter-final, one game only. Atlético Madrid enters the role of clear favorite.

The point is that the crisis in Sevilla continues, as over the weekend the team lost 1:5 away to La Liga leader Girona. I thought Sevilla would come to her senses at some point and start getting into class, but things are apparently a lot more difficult and troubling than I thought.

At the round of 16, Atlético eliminated Real Madrid after extra time and will certainly want to at least reach the final, and why not win the trophy.

Looking at the game and the results recently in the absence of Real, I think Atlético are really favorites to win the Cup.

Here I play Over 1.5 goals for Atlético Madrid.