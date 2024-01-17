Prediction for the Cup of African Nations by Martin Georgiev 17.01.2024 • BR

#Prediction #Cup #African #Nations #Martin #Georgiev #17.01.2024

Single: Current

Africa Cup of Nations

19:00/17 Jan.

Morocco – Tanzania

Bet: Final outcome and number of goals – 1 and under 3.5

To:

50% players consider this bet as winning!

Will the bet be profitable?

0 people voted

Win 50%

Not Earning 50%

Wins

He doesn’t win

Analysis of the meeting

Morocco come into this match with impressive results, especially on home soil. The Atlas Lions have shown their strength in recent friendlies and competitive matches. Their attacking prowess was evident in their recent win against Sierra Leone with an impressive 3-1 scoreline that showcased their attacking capabilities. Also, their previous encounter against The Gambia, although the result was not recorded in the figures provided, probably continued their strong form. Defensively, they have been solid, registering clean sheets in the crucial qualifiers. Their convincing 3-0 win over Liberia and a resilient 1-1 draw against a strong Ivorian side in a friendly highlighted their ability to hold a solid defense while also posing a threat on the counter-attack.

See all Betano bonuses collected in one place!

On the other hand, Tanzania have shown remarkable resilience and tactical discipline as evidenced by their solid performances in the qualifiers and friendlies. Despite losing to Egypt in the recent friendly, they managed some key wins. A remarkable 1-0 win over Niger during World Cup qualifying highlighted their ability to produce results when needed. However, their consistency will be challenged against a team like Morocco, who previously beat them 2-0. The Taifa stars must look to use their defensive solidity, shown in the goalless draw with Algeria, to withstand Morocco’s attacks and possibly steal a goal on the break or from the penalty spot.

Also Read:  Departure of Günther Steiner: That's what the Haas drivers say

In head-to-head encounters, Morocco have shown clear superiority, as evidenced by their recent victory over Tanzania in the World Cup qualifiers. That psychological advantage could prove decisive in this encounter.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport by customs | Show
Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport by customs | Show
Posted on
He was going to be the highest paid in Liga MX, he rejected América and now he is fighting relegation, he won the World Cup
He was going to be the highest paid in Liga MX, he rejected América and now he is fighting relegation, he won the World Cup
Posted on
Home remedies for fever – these two tricks from grandma help
Home remedies for fever – these two tricks from grandma help
Posted on
French “mercenaries” were killed on the Ukrainian front
French “mercenaries” were killed on the Ukrainian front
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News