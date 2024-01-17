Prediction for the Cup of African Nations by Martin Georgiev 17.01.2024 • BR

#Prediction #Cup #African #Nations #Martin #Georgiev #17.01.2024

Single: Current

Africa Cup of Nations

19:00/17 Jan.

Morocco – Tanzania

Bet: Final outcome and number of goals – 1 and under 3.5

To:

50% players consider this bet as winning!

Will the bet be profitable?

0 people voted

Win 50%

Not Earning 50%

Wins

He doesn’t win

Analysis of the meeting

Morocco come into this match with impressive results, especially on home soil. The Atlas Lions have shown their strength in recent friendlies and competitive matches. Their attacking prowess was evident in their recent win against Sierra Leone with an impressive 3-1 scoreline that showcased their attacking capabilities. Also, their previous encounter against The Gambia, although the result was not recorded in the figures provided, probably continued their strong form. Defensively, they have been solid, registering clean sheets in the crucial qualifiers. Their convincing 3-0 win over Liberia and a resilient 1-1 draw against a strong Ivorian side in a friendly highlighted their ability to hold a solid defense while also posing a threat on the counter-attack.

See all Betano bonuses collected in one place!

On the other hand, Tanzania have shown remarkable resilience and tactical discipline as evidenced by their solid performances in the qualifiers and friendlies. Despite losing to Egypt in the recent friendly, they managed some key wins. A remarkable 1-0 win over Niger during World Cup qualifying highlighted their ability to produce results when needed. However, their consistency will be challenged against a team like Morocco, who previously beat them 2-0. The Taifa stars must look to use their defensive solidity, shown in the goalless draw with Algeria, to withstand Morocco’s attacks and possibly steal a goal on the break or from the penalty spot.

In head-to-head encounters, Morocco have shown clear superiority, as evidenced by their recent victory over Tanzania in the World Cup qualifiers. That psychological advantage could prove decisive in this encounter.