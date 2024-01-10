Prediction for the Super Cup of Spain by Stefan Ralchev 10.01.2024 • BR

#Prediction #Super #Cup #Spain #Stefan #Ralchev #10.01.2024

Single: Current

Spanish Super Cup

21:00/10 Jan.

Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid

Bet: Final outcome – 1

To:

50% players consider this bet as winning!

Will the bet be profitable?

0 people voted

Win 50%

Not Earning 50%

Wins

He doesn’t win

Analysis of the meeting

The two teams will play a semi-final for the Spanish Super Cup, of course in Saudi Arabia. I feel like the whole sport will one day move out there because of the money, which is super stupid, money aside. Because in this way it deprives the local fans – in this case the Spanish ones – of seeing their favorite teams in battle for the trophy. But when there’s money to be made, everything else takes a back seat.

Are you using the Betano app for Android?

In the other semi-final, Barcelona and Osasuna play, and the winner of the two pairs will also play the final on January 14.

Atlético beat Real Madrid 3-1 in La Liga in the autumn, but now I have a feeling that such a result is unlikely.

It seems to me that Real Madrid is the favorite and therefore I will play 1.

Also Read:  cordial relationship and focus on the women's Club World Cup | Relief

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Why do ancient Roman buildings remain sturdy even though they are thousands of years old?
Why do ancient Roman buildings remain sturdy even though they are thousands of years old?
Posted on
Prediction! The price of oil for 2024 and its global demand ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World
Prediction! The price of oil for 2024 and its global demand ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World
Posted on
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for January announced
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for January announced
Posted on
SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer and Barbe lead nominees; see the full list
SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer and Barbe lead nominees; see the full list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News