Prediction for the Super Cup of Spain by Stefan Ralchev 11.01.2024 • BR

Spanish Super Cup

21:00/11 Jan.

Barcelona – Osasuna

Bet: First Half/Final 1/1

Analysis of the meeting

The two teams will play a semi-final for the Spanish Super Cup, of course in Saudi Arabia.

In the other semi-final, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid play, and the winner of the two pairs will also play the final on January 14.

Barcelona are on the verge of a total collapse in my opinion. In the Copa del Rey tournament at the weekend, the Catalans barely eliminated a fourth-division side and the use of some of the reserve players is no excuse for Xavi and his team.

Here I already doubt whether Barcelona will be able to overcome Osasuna given that the match is only one and it is on a neutral ground. In addition, we remind you that the Catalans have quite a few absent players due to various injuries.

However, I will trust Barca again and play a more definite success of them for 1/1 PP-KR.