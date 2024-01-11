Prediction for the Super Cup of Spain by Stefan Ralchev 11.01.2024 • BR

#Prediction #Super #Cup #Spain #Stefan #Ralchev #11.01.2024

Single: Current

Spanish Super Cup

21:00/11 Jan.

Barcelona – Osasuna

Bet: First Half/Final 1/1

To:

50% players consider this bet as winning!

Will the bet be profitable?

0 people voted

Win 50%

Not Earning 50%

Wins

He doesn’t win

Analysis of the meeting

The two teams will play a semi-final for the Spanish Super Cup, of course in Saudi Arabia.

In the other semi-final, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid play, and the winner of the two pairs will also play the final on January 14.

Barcelona are on the verge of a total collapse in my opinion. In the Copa del Rey tournament at the weekend, the Catalans barely eliminated a fourth-division side and the use of some of the reserve players is no excuse for Xavi and his team.

Do you know how to do betano registration from Bulgaria?

Here I already doubt whether Barcelona will be able to overcome Osasuna given that the match is only one and it is on a neutral ground. In addition, we remind you that the Catalans have quite a few absent players due to various injuries.

However, I will trust Barca again and play a more definite success of them for 1/1 PP-KR.

Also Read:  Sensation Luke Littler (16) believes that “others deserve it more”, but still receives an invitation to Premier League darts | DARTS World Cup

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former Israeli Intelligence Chief Mocks IDF: LOST Against Hamas, Urges to Resign Before Falling Down and Embarrassed – Tribunnews
Former Israeli Intelligence Chief Mocks IDF: LOST Against Hamas, Urges to Resign Before Falling Down and Embarrassed – Tribunnews
Posted on
Abarth 600: sporty, yes, but electric
Abarth 600: sporty, yes, but electric
Posted on
How hot is the sun’s temperature?
How hot is the sun’s temperature?
Posted on
After the fall of a concrete beam…a complete closure of the Kamal Amer axis in Giza (details)
After the fall of a concrete beam…a complete closure of the Kamal Amer axis in Giza (details)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News