Prediction from the Cup of African Nations by Martin Georgiev 22.01.2024 • BR

#Prediction #Cup #African #Nations #Martin #Georgiev #22.01.2024

Single: Current

Africa Cup of Nations

22:00/22 Jan.

Cape Verde – Egypt

Bet: Number of Goals – Under 2.5

To:

50% players consider this bet as winning!

Will the bet be profitable?

0 people voted

Win 50%

Not Earning 50%

Wins

He doesn’t win

Single: Current

Africa Cup of Nations

22:00/22 Jan.

Cape Verde – Egypt

Bet: Both teams to score – NO

To:

50% players consider this bet as winning!

Will the bet be profitable?

0 people voted

Win 50%

Not Earning 50%

Wins

He doesn’t win

The waves clash against the Pharaohs in one of the fiercest battles of the African Cup of Nations.

Analysis of current form

Cape Verde have shown consistent form of late, triumphing over Ghana with a 2-1 victory that cataloged their ability to unsettle more seasoned teams. It wasn’t just luck, as their away win against Eswatini further showed their agility on the counter-attack and their compact defence. The balance was only disturbed in the recent meeting with Tunisia, where the 2-0 result in favor of the North Africans reminded everyone of the tactical discipline that is required at international level.

Do you have a betano smartphone app?

Egypt, on the other hand, have shown a penchant for draws in recent appearances, exemplified by their back-to-back draws at the African Cup of Nations stages; both matches against Ghana and Mozambique ended with a score of 2:2. While these results speak to some defensive vulnerability, they also reflect Egypt’s never-give-up attitude and attacking drive, as evidenced by their comprehensive 6-0 thrashing of Djibouti in World Cup qualifying.

Live Match Analysis

Given the lack of head-to-head matches between the two sides in recent times, we’ll have to guess their clash based on their respective styles and strengths without the influence of historical precedent.

Betting tip

Prediction 1: Under 2.5 goals

Prediction 2: Both Teams to Score (No)

Given the defensive nature of the tournament’s deciding games and Cape Verde’s recent solid defensive displays, a low-scoring game seems likely. Moreover, Egypt’s recent games have shown some defensive lapses, but they often get away with a clean sheet, increasing the likelihood of a goalless game from both teams.