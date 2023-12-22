Prediction from the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 21.12.2023 • BR

Selhurst Park will host an interesting Premier League clash as Crystal Palace welcome Brighton on 21 December 2023. With the two teams differing in form and league positions, this fixture has the makings of a classic encounter fueled by palpable tension of a rich rivalry.

Analysis of current form

Crystal Palace are going through a difficult period with their recent performances failing to secure them regular points. They showed resilience against Manchester City with a result that read more impressively than the actual performance suggested, but the setbacks against Liverpool and the loss at Bournemouth showed inconsistency. The surprise defeat at Luton and the home win over Everton further reflected their struggle to stay fit. Still, the convincing win over Burnley shows that the potential for a tie should not be completely dismissed.

In contrast, Brighton have shown more varied form of late, triumphing against Marseille in the Europa League. However, the Seagulls suffered a defeat at Arsenal and a draw against Burnley. However, wins against Brentford, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have shown their ability to handle pressure and come out on top in tight games.

Against each other

The last meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton have been extremely close, with the last four league games ending in draws and one narrow victory for Brighton. This pattern suggests that we can expect an engaging battle where both teams are familiar with each other’s strengths and weaknesses, often resulting in a finely balanced opposition.

Betting Tips

Number of goals over/under – under 2.5 with coefficient 1.90. With recent head-to-head results being close and low-scoring, combined with both teams’ concerns in front of goal, a low-scoring encounter seems quite likely.

