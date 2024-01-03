Prediction of the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 02.01.2024 • BR

Premier League

21:30/2 Jan.

West Ham – Brighton

Bet: Final outcome – 1

Premier League

21:30/2 Jan.

West Ham – Brighton

Bet: Number of goals – over 2.5

Premier League

21:30/2 Jan.

West Ham – Brighton

Bet: Both teams to score – YES

In the heat of the Premier League season, West Ham United prepare to host Brighton and Hove Albion in an intriguing match at the London Stadium. Both teams are within arm’s reach of the European qualification places and will be looking to secure important points at the start of the new year.

Analysis of current form

West Ham have been in rich form of late, with their big wins against top-flight rivals Arsenal and Manchester United particularly impressive, as well as European success against SC Freiburg. Despite a heavy defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup, their domestic league campaign looks rejuvenated, which should give them confidence going into this game.

Brighton, meanwhile, go into this game with a more mixed bag of results. Their resilience was on display in the dynamic win over Tottenham, but consistency has been harder to come by, with draws against Crystal Palace and Burnley blunting any potential momentum. Also, Arsenal’s defeats show a potential vulnerability against the stronger teams in the league.

Against each other

Recent head-to-head encounters have been evenly matched, with both teams getting the better of the other. Notably, the last time the two sides met at the London Stadium, West Ham emerged victorious, which could give them a psychological advantage. However, Brighton’s comprehensive 4-0 win over West Ham earlier this year illustrated Brighton’s ability to liquidate their opposition, showing that past results can provide motivation for both teams.

Betting Tips

Match winner: Home – West Ham have been in admirable form at home and seem to have found the formula for success against high caliber opposition. With the home crowd behind them, they have a good chance of coming away with a win. (Odds: 2.45)

Number of Goals Under/Over: Over 2.5 – The attacking skills shown by both teams in recent matches, combined with the historical results showing a propensity for goals when these two teams meet, suggest that we could see a game with at least three goals scored . (Odds: 1.60)

Both Teams to Score: Yes – Given that both teams have found the net in recent games and have talented strikers who are likely to take advantage of defensive gaps, it’s reasonable to expect goals from both sides. (Odd: 1.53)

