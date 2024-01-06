Predoii: Constanța Port becomes much more attractive after entering the “Schengen Sea”

#Predoii #Constanța #Port #attractive #entering #Schengen #Sea

Publication date: 05.01.2024 22:02

The Minister of the Interior, Cătălin Predoiu. Photo: Profimedia Images

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Cătălin Predoiu, said on Friday, referring to Romania’s entry into Schengen with the maritime borders, that a sea trip is now seen as one inside the country, and the port of Constanţa becomes “much more attractive”.

“(Sea Schengen – no) means what air also means, namely that a trip by sea from Romania to one of the member states of the European Union and the Schengen area is regarded as a trip inside the country, from one port to another national ”, said Predoiu on DC News TV.

In this context, the minister explained that controls are not being eliminated, but are being simplified.

“These controls are simplified. This does not mean that there are still no customs controls or tax controls and so on. But it is an advantage because the Port of Constanţa, as the Prime Minister pointed out, is becoming much more attractive at this moment. It is also about the context with the war in Ukraine”, said the Minister of the Interior.

Cătălin Predoiu pointed out that Romania now has the status of a Schengen member country.

“We are a Schengen member country. (…) We vote on Schengen issues, we express our opinion there, we have the Schengen stamp, we have to change all the stamps at the border, there will be a certain type of stamps, we have the Schengen stamps. You will say that it means nothing. (…) It means, because no one can remove you from this status unless you want to. If you do your job and perform, no one can at this moment say: you are no longer a member of Schengen, which is important, it is important as a country profile, it is important that a step forward was marked. (…) So the simple fact that we moved from one status to another, I think that, from a political point of view, this is the most relevant.

As from a practical point of view, I agree, it is not a sensational triumph, I did not take things that way, nor do I wish to present them that way, I saw this file only as a duty, that’s how I see her even now, in the future, because she continues. I don’t want to instrumentalize it politically in any way, neither personally, nor institutionally, I know, but simply what I want at this moment, beyond the successful continuation of the operation, what I want is to we correctly and fully understand this subject”, added the minister.

Asked how Austria changed its point of view, Cătălin Predoiu explained that this point was reached gradually, emphasizing, at the same time, that Austria is not a country to be pressured, but a country that can be convinced with arguments.

“An important moment was really in Brdo, it’s called the town near Ljubljana, in Slovenia, where we had two bilateral meetings, one with the Bulgarian minister and one with Minister Karner, with Minister Kalin Stoianov from Bulgaria and Minister Gerhard Karner from Austria and then we had a trilateral, in which, again, Austria explained its position and for the first time officially said yes, we are open to what is called Air-Schengen.

Nota bene: we never gave up discussing all three borders, but we adapted to the situation on the ground. And there was, indeed, a rather tense moment that was overcome at a certain point and we immediately proposed the introduction of the maritime border into discussion. An answer was not given on the spot, but it was declared that the Austrian side is open to discuss this subject, subject to technical checks.

But I have to say that this is the historical truth after all, Minister Karner was very firm then, he said: no, I don’t have a mandate and this year we won’t have a mandate for the land border. It was categorical that this objective cannot be achieved now, but we raised the issue of a guarantee to discuss in 2024 and to seriously evaluate this situation”, stated the Minister of the Interior.

Asked if the Romanians should wait for 2024 to join Schengen with the land border, Predoiu said that he does not risk moving forward once.

“I don’t risk advancing once, I don’t risk advancing a result even for this result achieved a few days ago. (…) It is a file that is related to extremely many factors that are not in your power. (…)

That is to say, it depends on the fact that each country has its own interests that it will evaluate very seriously, it depends on a migratory context that can evolve, and, unfortunately, it also depends on security contexts. We see what is happening in the region, what is happening (…) in the East.

We see the challenges on terrorism that are emerging. (…) What is automatic is the discussion itself (…). So, seriously, the states must sit down and the European Commission must sit down in 2024 at the table, to discuss our entry into the land border. We have to have this discussion”, added Cătălin Predoiu.

Editor: Adrian Dumitru

