Predoiu, about air and sea accession to Schengen: The process is irreversible. Schengen membership status cannot be lifted

The Minister of the Interior Cătălin Predoiu stated on Digi24’s Jurnalul de Sără that there should be no fears regarding Romania’s maritime and air accession to Schengen and that we will not lose what we have already won, just because we do not have a clear deadline and for accession with land borders. “The process is irreversible. Romania’s Schengen member state status can no longer be lifted unless Romania renounces this status, which is out of the question,” said the official. Asked if he could put forward a date when Romania could also enter the free movement area with land borders, Predoiu stated that he could not risk specifying a date, but explained that Romania must resume negotiations and discussions in this regard with all EU states that have concerns about the migration phenomenon, terrorism and war in the neighborhood.

“The process is irreversible. Romania’s Schengen member state status can no longer be lifted unless Romania renounces this status, which is not a problem. I insist, I am ready to prove to anyone that it is a good step forward towards a position that benefits us in the immediate future, including in discussions about lifting land border controls. It’s a step we’re not going to take back. There’s another step forward.

We must continue to respect the technical criteria, the Schengen agreements, apply all the decisions that constitute the Schengen acquis, because there are more decisions, more regulations, without a doubt we must continue to do this. But we do it at a top performance level among the members of the Schengen area,” said Cătălin Predoiu.

Regarding the statement of the Austrian Minister of the Interior, before the signing of the agreement, which qualified any discussion of land accession as a fantasy, the Minister of the Interior said that Austria did not intend to be aggressive and that the MAI and the Romanian authorities had a good cooperation and communication with Austrian officials.

“I don’t know if he used this term, but there were recent statements, including during the discussions held at the end of December and in response to a set of speculations that were made in Romania, Bulgaria and Austria in relation to the subject of the discussions, e true that throughout 2023, the Austrian Ministry of the Interior was firm and clear that for Austria there is no vote on the land border, emphasizing at the same time that the position is not directed against Romania, but is dictated by other issues that Austria relates to the functioning of the Schengen area and is based on the provisions of a treaty little known in its technical details, hence a number of misinterpretations. There are technical issues that need to be explained.

Beyond this statement, which was not in itself an aggressive statement towards Romania, but one that clarified Austria’s position, we had good communication and cooperation with the ministers from Bulgaria and Austria”, the Minister of the Interior also said.

Regarding the date on which Romania could enter Schengen with its land borders, Predoiu declared that he does not risk putting forward a clear date, in the context in which the discussions and negotiations must be resumed at the EU level.

“I do not dare to specify a date. It is clear that we will restart the discussions and actions immediately in 2024. The next JAI Council is a starting point, we will start these discussions, including the Belgian presidency has on the agenda discussions on the functionality of Schengen – in this margin is a good opportunity to resume discussions, but not only in the CJAI, but also bilaterally and multilaterally. I would like to emphasize that these discussions must be held with several member states, not only with Austria, because many countries have fears , concerns, concerns with the increase in the phenomenon of migration, with terrorism in Europe, with the conflict in the EU’s neighborhood,” the minister explained.

