Predoiu avoids giving deadlines for Romania’s full accession to Schengen and insists on the importance of partial accession: We have the status of a member country / We must change all the stamps at the border

#Predoiu #avoids #giving #deadlines #Romanias #full #accession #Schengen #insists #importance #partial #accession #status #member #country #change #stamps #border

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Cătălin Predoiu, stated on Friday that he is not “risking” advancing a deadline for Romania’s full accession to Schengen and admits that the partial entry “is not a sensational triumph”, but emphasizes that our country now has “member country status” and that a trip by sea is now seen as one within the country, and the port of Constanţa becomes “much more attractive”.

Cătălin PredoiuPhoto: Inquam Photos / George Călin

“(Sea Schengen – no) means what air also means, namely that a trip by sea from Romania to one of the member states of the European Union and the Schengen area is regarded as a trip inside the country, from one port to another national “, said Predoiu on DC News TV.

In this context, the minister explained that controls are not being eliminated, but are being simplified.

“These controls are simplified. This does not mean that there are still no customs controls or tax controls and so on. But it is an advantage because the Port of Constanţa, as the Prime Minister also pointed out, is becoming much more attractive. It is also about the context with the war in Ukraine”, the Minister of the Interior pointed out.

Cătălin Predoiu pointed out that Romania now has the status of a Schengen member country.

“We have the status of a Schengen member country. (…) We vote on Schengen issues, we express our opinion there, we have the Schengen stamp, we have to change all the stamps at the border, there will be a certain type of stamps, we have the Schengen stamps. You will say that it means nothing. (…) It means, because no one can remove you from this status unless you want to. If you do your job and perform, no one can at this moment say: you are no longer a member of Schengen, what’s important, it’s important as a country profile, it’s important that a step forward was marked (…) So the simple fact that we moved from one status to another, I think that, from a political point of view, this is most relevant. As from a practical point of view, I agree, it is not a sensational triumph, I have not taken things that way, nor do I wish to present them that way, I have not seen this file except as a service task, that’s how I see it now, in the future, because it continues. I don’t want to instrumentalize it politically in any way, neither personally nor, I know, institutionally, but simply what what I want at this moment, beyond the successful continuation of the operation, what I want is to correctly and fully understand this subject”, added the minister.

Asked how Austria changed its point of view, Cătălin Predoiu explained that this point was reached gradually, emphasizing, at the same time, that Austria is not a country to be pressured, but a country that can be convinced with arguments.

“An important moment was really in Brdo, it’s called the town near Ljubljana, in Slovenia, where we had two bilateral meetings, one with the Bulgarian minister and one with Minister Karner, with Minister Kalin Stoianov from Bulgaria and Minister Gerhard Karner from Austria and then we had a trilateral, in which, again, Austria explained its position and for the first time officially said yes, we are open to what is called Air-Schengen. Nota bene: we never gave up on a discussed all three borders, but we adapted to the situation on the ground. And there was, indeed, a rather tense moment that was overcome at a certain point and we immediately proposed the introduction of the border as well maritime. There was no immediate answer, but it was declared that the Austrian side was open to discuss this subject, subject to technical checks. But I must say that this is the historical truth in the end, Minister Karner was very firm then, he said: no, I don’t have a mandate and this year we won’t have a mandate for the land border. It was categorical that this objective cannot be achieved now, but we raised the issue of a guarantee to discuss in 2024 and to seriously evaluate this situation”, stated the Minister of the Interior.

Predoiu, about a possible term of accession to Schengen with the land border

Asked if the Romanians should wait for 2024 to join Schengen with the land border, Predoiu said that he does not risk moving forward once.

“I don’t risk advancing once, I don’t risk advancing a result even for this result achieved a few days ago. (…) It’s a file related to extremely many factors that are not in your power. (…) That is, it depends on the fact that each country has its own interests which it will evaluate very seriously, it depends on a migratory context that can evolve, unfortunately it also depends on security contexts. We see what is happening in the region, what is happening (…) in the East. We see the challenges of terrorism that are emerging. (…) What is automatic is the discussion itself (…). So, seriously, the states must sit down and the European Commission they must sit down at the table in 2024, discuss our entry into the land border. We must have this discussion,” added Cătălin Predoiu.

A possible accession to Schengen with land border in 2025

At this point, a decision will most likely be made at the end of this year, and actual integration could be in 2025.

This is due to the context of this year’s European elections and the fact that Austria is holding internal elections in the autumn, making it unlikely that Vienna’s position will change until then.

Moreover, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu left himself a margin of maneuver, avoiding the advancement of a concrete term. In the first government meeting this year, the head of the government expressed his hope that by the end of 2024 “we will finish this process definitively”.

The 2025 variant was also invoked by MEPs Victor Negrescu (PSD) and Eugen Tomac (PMP) during a HotNews.ro debate.

“We hope that this time will be certain, that it will happen sometime in the autumn of next year, if not at the latest at the beginning of 2025”, declared Victor Negrescu.

“I said 2025 precisely because I realize that as we enter the electoral logic for the next European parliamentary elections, surprises may appear in many countries”, declared Eugen Tomac.

“There is still a long way to go until the full Schengen integration of Romania and Bulgaria”, wrote, on X, Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer, on December 31.

The huge amount that the Romanian economy loses annually

The consequences of land non-adherence to the Schengen area is significant from an economic point of view. The former Minister of Economy, Florin Spătaru, estimated that Romania loses 10 billion euros annually by being left at the border of the free movement area.

Staying at the land border of Schengen means problems for carriers and the environment, a fact also reflected in the European Parliament’s resolution, adopted last summer.

What the document says:

If the waiting time for trucks crossing the borders between the member states of the Schengen area was between 10 and 30 minutes in 2021, in the case of many of the crossings with no delay being reported, for the countries that are not part of the Schengen area the delays at the points of crossing the border can be a few hours or even days.

In 2022, queues created by waiting trucks were over 25 km long at Romania’s western borders. These long queues created at customs, which equate to a waiting time of several days, have an extremely negative effect on the working conditions of truck drivers and on the environment.

The high level of pollution caused by the thousands of vehicles queuing daily, waiting for several hours or even days to cross the borders between Hungary and Romania, Romania and Bulgaria and Bulgaria and Greece, is also a threat to the environment, as and the health of drivers, customs workers and people living in border crossing areas.

Evidence-based information highlighted that 46,000 tonnes of CO2 are emitted annually due to the decision not to remove internal border controls for Romania and Bulgaria.

Huge losses for carriers too

The road transport industry has losses of 2.41 billion euros caused by Romania’s non-adherence to Schengen, the National Union of Road Transporters from Romania claimed in a statement last year.

Carrier calculations:

Direct losses – time lost at border crossing points with Hungary and Bulgaria

In 2022, through the 18 border crossing points with Hungary and Bulgaria, 3.9 million cargo truck crossings were registered, entering/exiting Romania (excluding transit)

Waiting times at the border crossing points with Bulgaria and Hungary vary between a minimum of 30 minutes and 72 hours, with an average of 6 hours/crossing. Thus, freight trucks are forced to park 23.5 million hours/year. Time means money

The direct losses of Romanian road carriers caused by Romania’s non-adherence to Schengen amount to 2.41 billion Euros, representing the potential revenue losses and the current costs of the carriers. For the road freight transport market, these revenue losses represent approx. 15% of the current value of 15.2 billion Euros. By default, the state loses 15% more taxes that the carriers would pay.

Read also: