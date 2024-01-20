Pregnant woman found by the police on the side of the road. The young woman was thrown from the car after an argument with her husband

Police officers from the Drobeta Turnu Severin Border Police Sector promptly intervened to save a pregnant woman, who was on the side of a road, unable to move.

The pregnant woman was alone on the side of the road PHOTO Facebook/ Europol Union

The incident took place on Friday, near the town of Armeniș, in Caraș Severin county.

The woman had been “thrown” from the car

According to reports, an argument between the spouses escalated, culminating in the woman being thrown out of the vehicle driven by the man. Unable to move, the woman was found on DN 70 by a Border Police crew returning from a mission.

The police provided first aid to the woman, finding that she was pregnant and in urgent need of medical assistance. They promptly transported her to the nearest hospital facility for investigation and treatment.

The Europol union welcomed the gesture of the police on its Facebook page, who were congratulated for their empathy and civic spirit.

The message of the Europol Union

“Empathy, courage and civic spirit are just some of the qualities that a policeman must have, and this is what three of our colleagues from the Border Police Sector Drobeta Turnu Severin demonstrated yesterday while returning from a mission from Timisoara.

They noticed a fallen woman on the DN 70 road, near the town of Armeniș in Caraș Severin county, unable to move. The police didn’t think twice, they immediately stopped the police vehicle and gave the woman first aid.

Also Read:  Anthony Hopkins (86) wants to continue working for a few more years: 'Keeps me alive' | Backbiting

She was conscious and told them that she was pregnant, and after a spontaneous conflict with her husband, she may have been thrown from the vehicle he was driving.

Shortly after, a police crew from Armeniș arrived and took the woman to a hospital in the locality. The checks were continued by the policemen from Baile Herculane Police. We congratulate our colleagues for the way they acted and for the gesture of humanity they showed”, is the message of Europol, posted on Facebook.

