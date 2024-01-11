Preliminary investigation manager for ISÖB, Regional IT crime centre

#Preliminary #investigation #manager #ISÖB #Regional #crime #centre

Police region Stockholm

Stockholm

Stockholm County

January 11, 2024

January 25, 2024

C172019/2024

Job description

Are you ready for a bigger task? For our group Internet-related Sexual Abuse of Children (ISÖB) at the Regional Investigation Unit (RUE), we are now looking for a Preliminary Investigation Leader (FU Leader) who is self-motivated, clear and appreciates cooperation. With us, together with committed and pleasant colleagues, you will develop and gain experiences for life, while your work contributes to increasing security and reducing crime in Sweden.

The regional investigation unit is responsible together with the police areas for the region’s investigative activities. The investigation unit coordinates and drives operational development from a regional perspective in collaboration with the national operational department and other regions.

At the Stockholm region’s investigation unit, there is the regional IT crime center section. The section contains several different areas of expertise, all with a focus on supplementing and contributing to the region’s investigative activities. Regional IT crime center Stockholm is tasked with investigating and assisting with cutting-edge expertise in investigations with IT-related elements. The section also has a mission to contribute to the increase in competence of investigative activities regarding IT-related crime throughout the region.

Job description

We are now looking for a Preliminary Investigations Leader who will independently lead and run preliminary investigations that mainly concern documented sexual abuse on the internet. You will pursue cases partly together with prosecutors but also lead cases of simple procurement, be responsible for coordinating all measures and be an advisory expert to others in the region.

The tasks also consist of, among other things:

Some internet snooping

Ensure that we work with quality in our cases by following, updating and understanding the work area

Together with colleagues, work for the business’s long-term change and development work

Be involved in developing better and more efficient work methods

Furthermore, you will be given opportunities for education, development and deepening within IT. In addition to the development and areas of responsibility within your own group, you will have the opportunity to grow together with the unit and the unit’s various functions through various efforts.

Qualifications

This is an opportunity for you who have:

The police authority’s preliminary investigation training. (Stockholm’s training of 5 weeks is sufficient).

At least 1 year of experience as a preliminary investigation manager.

Experience in planning and leading operations.

Good ability to express yourself orally and in writing in Swedish and English

B driver’s license

It is advantageous if you also have: Experience of child investigations

Experience with various analysis tools

Experience in giving presentations or talks

Review training regarding documented sexual abuse of children

Experience of working with investigations of child pornography crimes and other sexual crimes against children

Personal characteristics

To thrive in the role, we are looking for you who have good experience in the criminal area or long experience of working as a preliminary investigation manager. You have good leadership skills and are clear in your communication about distributing the work, which is periodically very stressful. Furthermore, you are self-motivated but also appreciate cooperation as you will build relationships within and outside the Police Authority. In the role, it is also required that you have a holistic view as you will have great individual responsibility towards the group’s common goals.

We will place great emphasis on personal qualities.

Contact persons

Other information

Location: Stockholm

Welcome with your application in the form of a CV and personal letter no later than 25/1 2024. We use e-recruitment to streamline and ensure the quality of the recruitment work. Applications for this position will only be accepted via the Police Authority’s website.

If you have protected personal data, references or similar information that you consider worthy of protection, we recommend that you send your application marked with the advertisement’s reference number via letter to the address: Police Authority, Registrar’s Office, 106 75 STOCKHOLM, or contact the responsible HR consultant.

If you continue your application digitally, your application will be handled via the Police’s recruitment support Visma Recruit.

If you want to complete your application, please contact the responsible HR consultant.

An employment with the Police Authority may begin with a trial employment of six months.

The Swedish Police Agency is Sweden’s largest authority. We offer you a workplace that stimulates diversity, creativity and personal development.

Feel free to read about our benefits as an employee of the police at: polisen.se/erbjude

With us, you get the opportunity to contribute to the Police’s mission – to increase security and reduce crime in society. We conduct our business according to our core values: commitment, efficiency and availability. As an employee within the police, you act for equal treatment. It is a prerequisite for legal certainty, legal certainty and for the legitimacy of the police in society. As a representative of the police, you respect everyone’s equal value and create trust in the police.

Please read more about the police and our operations at polisen.se

A warm welcome with your application!

We refrain from calls from you who want to sell advertising and recruitment services.

The application is made via the police’s recruitment tool