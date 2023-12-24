Premier League and Serie A highlights from December 23rd

#Premier #League #Serie #highlights #December #23rd

Bruno Fernandes and Co. suffered their eighth defeat of the season with Manchester United.Image: keystone

Premier League

Liverpool – Arsenal 1:1

A fast-paced game at Anfield Road ended without a winner. Leaders Arsenal took the lead after just four minutes. Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah equalized the game after half an hour. The “Reds” missed out on a possible victory in the final phase when Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the crossbar after a counterattack. Later, Harvey Elliot failed to hit the post. The “Gunners” remain alone at the top, one point ahead of the tied duo Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Liverpool – Arsenal 1:1 (1:1)

Tore: 4. Gabriel 0:1. 29. Wrong 1:1.

West Ham – Manchester United 2:0

Manchester United players didn’t give their many fans an early Christmas present. One day before Christmas Eve they lost to West Ham in London. The “Hammers” scored their two goals within six minutes in the final phase of the game.

Lucas Paqueta prepared the opening goal with a stroke of genius, with a fine lob behind the defense he launched goal scorer Jarrod Bowen. Six minutes later, a sloppy ball reception by 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo led to West Ham’s second goal; Mohammed Kudus was the winner after the counterattack.

A look at the history book shows how bad Manchester United is this season. It was now the fourth competitive game in a row without an own goal – that happened with the “Red Devils” most recently more than thirty years ago in November 1992.

An increasingly harsh wind is blowing towards Erik ten Hag. “We didn’t score the first goal,” said the coach, who was particularly happy with his team’s first half. “We had the game under control and didn’t let West Ham do anything. “But we didn’t do anything with our three good chances,” he said angrily. Ten Hag remains confident. «We have players who can score goals, they have shown it in the past. We’re not scoring right now, but the players have to stick together and believe in themselves, they can do it and they have to be where you have to score a goal, and that’s in the penalty area.

West Ham – Manchester United 2:0 (0:0)

Tore: 72. Bowen 1:0. 78. Holy 2:0.

Fulham – Burnley 0:2

The fact that Burnley did not spend at least Christmas Day at the bottom is thanks to the Frenchman Wilson Odobert and the Norwegian Sander Berge, who scored after the break to give the newly promoted team a 2-0 win at Fulham.

The game was officiated by Rebecca Welch, who was the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match. Amdouni, who played for 80 minutes on Saturday, continues on Boxing Day, St. Stephen’s Day in England, with the duel against Liverpool.

Referee Welch speaks with Fulham captain Cairney.Image: keystone

Fulham – Burnley 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: 47. Odobert 0:1. 66. Mountains 0:2. – Notes: Burnley with Amdouni (until 80).

Luton – Newcastle 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: 25. Townsend 1-0. – Comments: Newcastle with Schär.

Tottenham – Everton 2:1 (2:0)



Tore: 9. Richarlison 1:0. 18. Son 2:0. 82. Gomez 2:1.

Nottingham Forest – Bournemouth 2:3

England is talking about this scene. Nottingham’s Willy Boly was shown a red card in the 23rd minute:

Outnumbered, Bournemouth won thanks to a hat-trick from Dominic Solanke, who scored the winning goal in the 94th minute.

A league

Bologna – Atalanta 1:0

Three days after Bologna eliminated Inter Milan in the Cup thanks to a goal from Dan Ndoye, the club also achieved an important victory in the championship. Bologna defended their place in the top 4 of Serie A with a 1-0 home win against Atalanta. Lewis Ferguson scored the goal after a corner in the 86th minute. The Scot will most likely face the Swiss in the European Championship preliminary round next summer.

Alongside Ferguson, one of the highest-rated Scottish footballers, Remo Freuler played for 90 minutes, Michel Aebischer in the final phase and Ndoye in the first 45 minutes. Ndoye had to leave the field shortly before half-time with a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Bologna, coached by Thiago Motta, is a Champions League candidate this season. Only leader Inter Milan and their first pursuer Juventus Turin seem out of reach. The Milan team, with the once again strong Swiss national goalkeeper Yann Sommer, won 2-0 at home against Lecce, while the Turin team won 2-1 in Frosinone.

Ndoye in a running duel with Dos Santos, Freuler watching in the background.Image: keystone

Inter Milan – Lecce 2-0

Inter Milan – Lecce 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: 43. Bisseck 1-0. 78. Barella 2-0. – Comments: Inter Milan with summer. 84. Red card against Banda (Lecce).

Frosinone – Juventus Turin 1:2 (0:1)

Tore: 12. Yildiz 0:1. 51. Baez 1:1. 81. Vlahovic 1:2.

Turin – Udinese 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: 81. Zarraga 0:1. 88. Ilic 1:1. – Comments: Torino with Rodriguez.

AS Roma – Napoli 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: 76. Pellegrini 1-0. 95. Lukaku 2-0. – Comments: 66. Red cards against Politano. 86. Yellow-red card against Osimhen (Napoli).

The league

Atlético Madrid – Sevilla FC 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: 46. Llorente 1-0. – Remarks: Sevilla with Sow (from 53rd). 70. Red card against Söyüncü (Atlético Madrid).

(ram/sda)

