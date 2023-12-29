Premier League: Arsenal loses to West Ham

#Premier #League #Arsenal #loses #West #Ham

Manchester City capped an outstanding season by winning the Club World Cup for the first time. In the final in Jeddah, soccer coach Pep Guardiola’s team beat Fluminense from Rio de Janeiro 4-0. The English Premier League club won its fifth major title in 2023 thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez (1st and 88th minute), Nino (27th/own goal) and Phil Foden (72nd).

Guardiola had previously won the Club World Cup with FC Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 and with FC Bayern in 2013. This makes him the first coach to win four Club World Cup titles. City midfielder Mateo Kovacic also achieved something historic: becoming the first player to win the competition with three different clubs. He triumphed with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017 and with Chelsea in 2021.

The Citizens, who not only won the Champions League this year but also won the English championship, the FA Cup and the European Super Cup, seamlessly continued their series of European victories at the Club World Cup with this triumph, which was never in danger. For the eleventh time, the title went to a team from Europe. The series began after the 2012 final, which Corinthians São Paulo won 1-0 against Chelsea FC. (dpa/loan)