Premier League: “Boxing Day” – defeat for Newcastle – Liverpool with victory – Sport

#Premier #League #Boxing #Day #defeat #Newcastle #Liverpool #victory #Sport

Premier League: “Boxing Day” – defeat for Newcastle – Liverpool with victory – Sport – SRF Jump to content

  • Sport

  • International leagues

  • Current article

    • Contents

    The “Magpies” suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood scores a hat trick.

    Legend: Dissatisfied Fabian Schär pushes away the cheering Forest players Chris Wood (No. 11) and Morgan Gibbs-White. Imago/News Images

    Newcastle United are sliding into a crisis in the Premier League. Fabian Schär’s team lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest despite a 1-0 lead and suffered their second defeat against a relegation candidate in a row.

    Man of the match was last year’s Newcastle player Chris Wood. The New Zealander scored all three goals for the visitors between the 45th and 60th minutes. For Nottingham it was the first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

    Liverpool are putting pressure on them

    Liverpool have at least temporarily regained the lead in the table thanks to a 2-0 away win at Burnley (with Zeki Amdouni). An early goal by Darwin Nunez (6th) and a late one by Diogo Jota (90th) were enough for the win, although the “Reds” would have had chances for numerous more goals. Two goals were subsequently disallowed by VAR.

    Legend: No points on Boxing Day for Zeki Amdouni (middle). Keystone/AP Photo/Jon Super

    Later in the evening, another top club, Aston Villa (at Manchester United), will be in action.

    Agencies/boe

  • Sport

  • International leagues

  • Current article

    • Scroll left Scroll right

    Social Login

    For registration we need additional information about you.

    {* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} I agree that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. Create account {* /socialRegistrationForm *}

    Also Read:  Real Madrid strikes in extra time and can still celebrate Christmas as leader in La Liga

    Welcome back

    Please log in to post a comment.

    {* loginWidget *} Use another account {* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}

    {| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.

    {| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}

    {| existing_displayName |}
    {| existing_provider_emailAddress |}

    Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |}

    Log in and register

    Register

    {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *}

    {* loginWidget *}

    Create new password

    Enter your user account email address. We will then send you a link through which you can create a new password.

    {* #forgotPasswordForm *}
    {* signInEmailAddress *}
    Senden
    {* /forgotPasswordForm *}

    cancel

    Create new password

    You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

    Further

    Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Welcome back

    Please log in to post a comment.

    {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *} Use another account

    Technical error

    Oh oops! A technical issue occured. Please try again later or contact our customer service.

    Confirm mobile number

    So that you can enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile number. We will send you an SMS code to your mobile number.

    An error has occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.

    Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.

    Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

    Also Read:  SWIMMING – ELECTION – The single ineligible candidate

    Request SMS code

    Change mobile number

    Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

    This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile number or contact our customer service.

    Close

    Change mobile number

    The maximum number of codes for the specified number has been reached. No further codes can be created.

    Use another mobile number

    Confirm email address

    We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

    Next Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Customize user data

    {* resendLink *}

    Register and log in

    to register

    With an SRF account you have the opportunity to record comments on our website and in the SRF app.

    {* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} I agree, that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. {* captcha *} create account {* /registrationForm *}

    Confirm email address

    We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

    Next Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Customize user data

    {* resendLink *}

    Your activation email has been sent

    Please check your email inbox. The activation email has been sent.

    Also Read:  Chants, banners and the throwing of... a "nasal vaporizer": Sporting fined more than 12 thousand euros in the classic - Sporting

    Register

    Email address verified

    Thank you for verifying your email address.

    user account

    In this view you can manage your user data.

    {* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *} Save {* savedProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}

    Change Password

    Deactivate account

    User data saved successfully

    You can view your data at any time in your user account.

    Close


    Customize user data

    Change Password

    Define a new password for your account {* emailAddressData *}.

    {* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save {* /changePasswordForm *}

    cancel

    Create new password

    Define a new password for your account.

    {* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save password {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}

    Password saved successfully

    You can now log in to the article with your new password.

    Create a new password

    We did not recognize the code to reset the password. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.

    {* #resetPasswordForm *}
    {* signInEmailAddress *}
    Senden
    {* /resetPasswordForm *}

    Create new password

    You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

    Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Deactivate account

    Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Posted comments will not be deleted.

    Are you sure you want to deactivate your account?

    {* deactivateAccountForm *}

    abbrechen
    {* /deactivateAccountForm *}

    Account deactivated

    Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
    If you would like to register for the comment function again, please contact SRF customer service.

    Close

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Netflix Originals: This is one of the best action movies from Netflix itself
    Netflix Originals: This is one of the best action movies from Netflix itself
    Posted on
    “We receive no compensation, zero euros”: Hein Vanhaezebrouck sees several Ghent strongmen leaving for the Africa or Asian Cup | Jupiler Pro League
    “We receive no compensation, zero euros”: Hein Vanhaezebrouck sees several Ghent strongmen leaving for the Africa or Asian Cup | Jupiler Pro League
    Posted on
    Government of São Paulo regulates the supply of cannabidiol-based medicines in the SUS
    Government of São Paulo regulates the supply of cannabidiol-based medicines in the SUS
    Posted on
    Provisional results give Tshisekedi a crushing victory abroad –
    Provisional results give Tshisekedi a crushing victory abroad –
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News