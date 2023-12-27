Premier League: “Boxing Day” – ManUnited with a big turnaround against Aston Villa – Sport

    Manchester United, of all teams, makes arch-rival Liverpool the sole leader in the Premier League.

    Legend: One, two Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho scores twice within 12 minutes. Imago/sports image

    After a number of disappointments so far this season, Manchester United has once again given its fans great joy. The team of “ejector seat coach” Erik ten Hag defeated third place in the Premier League. Aston Villa moved up to 6th place in the Premier League despite being 2-0 down at half-time.

    Alejandro Garnacho equalized the game at Old Trafford within 12 minutes (59th/71st), Rasmus Höjlund shot the “Red Devils” to victory (82nd). John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker had put Aston Villa two lengths ahead in the first half.

    Liverpool wins at Burnley

    The beneficiary of United’s victory is Liverpool, which is now the sole leader at least until Thursday. Klopp’s team deservedly beat Burnley (with Zeki Amdouni) 2-0 away. The Reds were denied two more supposed goals by VAR.

    Fabian Schär, another Swiss, was defeated: Newcastle United lost 3-1 at home against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest after leading 1-0. Ex-Newcastle player Chris Wood scored all the goals for the guests.

    Legend: Dissatisfied Fabian Schär pushes away the cheering Forest players Chris Wood (No. 11) and Morgan Gibbs-White. Imago/News Images

