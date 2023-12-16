Premier League, EPL match abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest on pitch

#Premier #League #EPL #match #abandoned #Luton #captain #Tom #Lockyer #suffers #cardiac #arrest #pitch

Luton captain Tom Lockyer was in a “stable” condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest that led to his side’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth being abandoned.

With the score level at 1-1 in the 65th minute, Lockyer suddenly fell to the turf in a worrying scene.

Play was paused as the Luton defender received treatment from medics while both sides were sent to the dressing room.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 27: Tom Lockyer of Luton Town is stretchered off during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final between Coventry City and Luton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Source: Getty Images

Lockyer was eventually stretchered off, surrounded by the medical team, and taken immediately to hospital.

There was a standing ovation from the crowd, with fans in the Vitality Stadium chanting Lockyer’s name.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that Tom Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” Luton said in a statement.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.” Around half an hour after the incident, referee Simon Hooper confirmed the game would not restart on Saturday.

Players from both sides returned to the pitch and applauded the crowd. Lockyer also collapsed during Luton’s Championship play-off final win against Coventry at Wembley in May.

The Wales international was taken to hospital and later underwent heart surgery.

The 29-year-old had an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, a condition the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) describes as causing “an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate”.

Lockyer returned to action for the start of Luton’s first season in the top flight for 31 years.

He had made 15 appearances so far in all competitions before Saturday’s match. Lockyer could now face a battle to resume his career after the latest health scare.

A statement from the Premier League read: “The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident.

“Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”

The Wales national team posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer”.

Luton Town posted on X: “We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.

Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family.

Our thoughts are with him and them all.”