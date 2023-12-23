Premier League today in the live ticker

#Premier #League #today #live #ticker

Can Arsenal extend or defend their lead in the table or will Liverpool FC take first place? You can follow it in the SPOX live ticker.

41. Martinelli with a huge chance! Gabriel Jesus sends Saka on his way, who doesn’t take the ball perfectly, goes past Alisson, but puts the ball too far in front of him. Martinelli takes over and then shoots past the left from twelve meters.

40. Liverpool counterattack. Once again Zinchenko has to defend Salah, but this time the Egyptian looks for the pass to the starting Gakpo. The pass isn’t precise enough, Raya grabs it.

38. Saka and Odegaard attack Gomez energetically. Saka is a little too over-motivated and sees yellow for it.

38. Liverpool are now more confident in their own possession of the ball, and their defensive work on opposing set pieces is now good. Nevertheless, the Reds do not dominate this game, it is evenly played.

26. Arsenal continue to look more determined here. Liverpool still can’t find any solutions, which makes the wrong penalty decision for Odegaard’s handball all the more bitter. A hand penalty couldn’t be clearer, even in this day and age.

35. Liverpool’s injury concerns are increasing, Konstantinos Tsimikas holds his right shoulder and goes down with his face distorted in pain. Joe Gomez has to replace him in a different position.

34. Tsimikas currently needs treatment on the sidelines. After a duel against Saka, the Greek leaves his own coach. Klopp is standing again, but Tsimikas’ right shoulder hurts.

32. So now we’re back to square one. Actually, Liverpool couldn’t find a way in front of the goal in this phase, Arsenal were defensively compact. But Alexander-Arnold’s pass across half the pitch was precise and then you can’t defend Salah with just one man.

29. Tooor! LIVERPOOL FC – Arsenal FC 1-1. The Reds equalize more or less out of nowhere because Salah shows a strong individual action! Alexander-Arnold plays an outstanding long pass to Salah on the right, who dribbles past Zinchenko in the penalty area and moves into the center. The Egyptian shoots from ten meters and slams the ball into the right crease.

27. At least another shot: Jones shoots from 20 meters and tests Raya, but the Spaniard doesn’t have any major problems. There was a lack of precision.

23. Liverpool has slightly more possession with 54 percent, but Arsenal blocks the center very well. The Reds have not yet found any solutions on the outside; instead, Liverpool have to pay attention to counterattack protection.

20. In return, Odegaard gets the ball in the penalty area, but his shot from 14 meters rolls wide to the left.

19. Liverpool demands a hand penalty. Alexander-Arnold plays a free kick briefly and his subsequent cross is blocked. Salah then goes for the ball on the edge of the penalty area, Odegaard gets the ball on his arm, there is even a hint of intent there. But the VAR doesn’t respond. Difficult.

16. Liverpool is putting pressure on them, the tempo is now extremely high. However, this also turns into hectic, the Reds want to play forward too quickly. So the passing errors are piling up and Liverpool doesn’t get into the penalty area too often.

14. Now Salah has the opportunity to equalize! Gakpo heads a cross from the left to Salah, who shoots freely from eight meters in the box on the right. But the Egyptian takes the ball directly from eight meters to the side net.

13. Gabriel Jesus with the chance! Liverpool has the ball, but Arsenal can switch. Martinelli picks up the pace and puts Gabriel Jesus on the right in the penalty area, who immediately shoots from 14 meters but aims too high.

11. Liverpool’s first good move: Endo plays a diagonal pass to Diaz on the left. The offensive man goes one-on-one against White, but can only get a corner. This one brings in nothing.

9. That could have been dangerous: Havertz receives a bad pass from van Dijk, but cannot control the ball decisively. So Alisson grabs the ball.

8. The crowd is there, but the Reds team isn’t really in the game yet. Tsimikas has his hand in his face against Saka and is lucky that he doesn’t see yellow.

6. The goal counts! At first, numerous players are offside, but at the right moment they run back and then start from the legal zone. Gakpo ultimately overturns Gabriel Magalhaes’ offside.

4. Too bad! Liverpool FC – ARSENAL FC 0-1. The league leaders take an early lead! Odegaard’s free kick from the left sails into the penalty area, where Gabriel Magalhaes heads relatively freely from seven meters and sinks the ball into the left corner. But was it perhaps off the beaten path? The VAR looks at it again.

2. Arsenal immediately with the first good scene! Saka’s half-high cross to the five-pointer is cleared by Alisson at the feet of Gabriel Jesus, whose shot from 15 meters deflects just past the right. At the subsequent corner, Alisson grabs it safely.

1. The top game is on!

Liverpool FC vs. Arsenal: Premier League today in the live ticker – before the start

before the start Arsenal has rather bad memories of their previous trips to Anfield Road; Liverpool have not lost any of their last ten league games in their own stadium against the Gunners (seven wins, three draws). The Reds trailed in five of those games but didn’t lose any. Including a 2-2 draw last season when they came back from 0-2. Arsenal’s last away win was a 2-0 win in September 2012, when they were still under Arsene Wenger. The goal scorers: Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla.

before the start Arsenal lost at Aston Villa two weeks ago (0-1), but otherwise there were five wins from the last six games. Added to this is winning the group in the Champions League. Arsenal won 24 of 39 Premier League games in the 2023 calendar year (eight draws, seven defeats), and 25 wins in 2022. For the first time in the club’s history, they could reach this mark in two years in a row.

Before the start Liverpool actually dominated at will against Manchester United, but they didn’t convert their chances well that day, meaning the Reds had to settle for a 0-0 draw. It worked better in the 5-1 win against West Ham in the League Cup, but it will be necessary again today. On the other hand, Liverpool is difficult to beat; the Reds have been undefeated in the league for ten games.

before the start You can’t get more top game! Before this matchday, the table showed that the second team meets the first team. Aston Villa moved past Liverpool thanks to yesterday’s draw against Sheffield United (1-1), but today’s winner of this game will still be at the top of the table. Arsenal want to defend this place, the Reds want to win it back, because a week ago this position still belonged to Klopp’s team.

before the start On the other hand, the line-up is quickly explained, because after the 2-0 win against Brighton, coach Mikel Arteta did not change his starting eleven.

before the start Arsenal sends the following eleven into the race: Raya – White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Zinchenko – Odegaard, Rice, Havertz – Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

before the start Jürgen Klopp rotated a bit in the quarter-finals of the League Cup, compared to the 5-1 win against West Ham, there are five changes: Alisson returns for Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez on the bench.

before the start Will the Reds take back the lead in the top game? We start with the lineups, starting with Liverpool: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas – Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones – Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

before the start While the winter break has begun in some leagues, the Premier League continues without a break. In the top game of the 18th round, Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC, the third and the league leaders respectively, will compete against each other. Only one point separates the two teams.

before the start The duel at Anfield Stadium (Liverpool) kicks off at 6.30 p.m.

before the start Hello and welcome to the top Premier League game between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC.