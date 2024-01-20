PREMIER LEAGUE. Trossard scores in easy win over Arsenal (and sees Palace goalkeeper score own goal), Mangala and Forest lose to Brentford

#PREMIER #LEAGUE #Trossard #scores #easy #win #Arsenal #sees #Palace #goalkeeper #score #goal #Mangala #Forest #lose #Brentford

Trossard made it 3-0 for Arsenal. — © AP

Arsenal was able to win again after a 1 out of 9 in the competition. The Gunners had no trouble with mid-table Crystal Palace at their own Emirates Stadium. Leandro Trossard scored the third goal in the 5-0 win.

Trossard was allowed to start again in the Premier League and saw how Arsenal quickly got into trouble in the first half. Defender Gabriel Magalhães gave Arsenal the lead after eleven minutes and the same Gabriel was also involved in the 2-0. On a corner kick, the Brazilian headed the ball towards the goal, after which it hit the head of Palace keeper Dean Henderson and the ball went into the net. Officially it was not a second goal by Gabriel, but it was an own goal by Henderson. After 37 minutes it was already 2-0.

Arsenal continued their momentum in the second half. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya launched Gabriel Jesus, who in turn served Trossard. Our compatriot cut out his man and neatly kicked the ball in: 3-0. For Trossard it was his first goal in the Premier League since the home match against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley on November 11. In added time, Gabriel Martinelli, who relieved Trossard in the 69th minute, made it 4-0 and 5-0.

With that victory, Arsenal jumps back to third place in the Premier League, with as many points as second in the standings Manchester City and two points less than leader Liverpool. Liverpool will play against Bournemouth tomorrow, City will host Burnley on Wednesday.

Mangala and Nottingham Forest lose at Brentford

Brentford kept the points at home against Nottingham Forest on matchday 21 in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Bee’s won 3-2. Brazilian Danilo silenced the celebrations in the Community Stadium after just three minutes with a wonderful volley. However, the Brentford fans made themselves heard again sixteen minutes later when Ivan Toney curled a free kick past the wall into the Forest goal on his return after a long suspension for breaching the betting rules.

In the second half, Ben Mee again gave Brentford the lead with a striking header, but Forest also scored afterwards with the head, when Chris Wood extended Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the goal. Brentford had the final say, however, when Neal Maupay took a cross and turned the ball past Matt Turner. Orel Mangala completed the ninety minutes for Forest, which was surpassed in the standings by Brentford in fifteenth place.

