Premiere: Debut single Benni – “September 20”

#Premiere #Debut #single #Benni #September

The very beginning of 2024 will soon bring us new musical talent. In addition to our selection of Big Bears of Tomorrow that we introduce to you, we can present you with Benni, another fresh, new act from our own soil. However, it is not completely ready for its test piece; because the 23-year-old has already opened for artists such as Sharko and November Ultra. Yet the singer-songwriter from Vielsalm looked a little further from home for her own project and gathered enough inspiration during a 10-month tour through New Zealand to make her debut. “September 20” is the first single of a debut EP that should be released later this year and brings us compelling indie folk that during the making process was mainly surrounded by records by Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver.

A soft sound blanket takes us into the melancholic world of Benni. The Walloon woman takes the time to place her words on the music and thus manages to create an intimate atmosphere. Although the singer’s story involves some heartache, the whole unfolds into an increasingly powerful argument, without choosing a different musical course. Calm waters with deep grounds color the landscape through which Benni passes and ensure that every listen reveals different elements. With this “September 20” the artist has already managed to arouse our attention and we are curious about what else the year will bring for twenty-somethings.

Facebook / Instagram / website

Listen to the singles of the week on our Spotify.