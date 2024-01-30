Prepare for your travels in February with Easy Access in Pokémon GO!

#Prepare #travels #February #Easy #Access #Pokémon

Trainer,

From February 1, 2024 you can buy a ticket for “Eierrlei Access” in February. “Easy Access” includes limited-time research and great bonuses like incubators, an increased number of gifts you can store, and additional XP. To celebrate the final month of Easy Access, Trainers who purchase their tickets from the Pokémon GO web store will be able to unlock new avatar items inspired by the red Security Guard outfit from the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus became!

Each month, the “Eierrlei Access” ticket contains a new temporary research that can be completed from the beginning of the month. You have until the end of the month to complete the research tasks, where you can earn even more XP, stardust, and encounters with Pokémon from the Hisui region (like Kaumalat, Togetic, and Hisui-Fukano).

You can complete the February Temporary Research tasks and claim the rewards until February 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. (local time).

“Easy Access: February” is available until February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. (local time). However, if you buy the ticket earlier, you have more opportunities to take advantage of all the additional bonuses!

Check out the in-game shop regularly – who knows what wonderful offers await you! Let’s go!