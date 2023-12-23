PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor

The joy of the celebration for all. During this period of festivities, Vision Madagascar has once again mobilized to spread the warmth of solidarity within disadvantaged communities. On December 19 and 20, this company made efforts by distributing foodstuffs and sweets in several Fokontany in the capital. With the aim of bringing comfort and joy to those who need it most. “Celebrating the end of year holidays with dignity is a reality for many Malagasy families thanks to this great initiative,” shared the Vision Madagascar company. This altruistic action is in line with the fundamental values ​​of Vision Madagascar, highlighting the crucial importance of community and social solidarity as well as Malagasy values. The end-of-year holidays are also times conducive to sharing.

Beyond material distribution, this action embodies Vision Madagascar’s deep commitment by highlighting the essential value of mutual aid, emphasizing that it is together that communities can create a significant impact. Vision Madagascar calls on all citizens to share this spirit of generosity by promoting compassion and unity that will last well beyond the holiday season. Each outstretched hand can brighten the future of an entire community, added Vision Madagascar.

Miora Raharisolo

