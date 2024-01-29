Presenter Raisa Blommestijn is leaving ON! after request to stop X | Media

#Presenter #Raisa #Blommestijn #leaving #request #stop #Media

Presenter Raisa Blommestijn is quitting at Ongehoord Nederland (ON!), she writes on

Blommestijn calls Karskens’ request “nothing less than an attempt to censor me and my accounts”. The presenter thinks it is “completely at odds with the values ​​that I thought were also defended by and at Ongehoord Nederland: freedom of expression and freedom of the press”.

“I absolutely cannot agree to this. If I were to agree, I would be selling my soul,” says Blommestijn, who says that “the fight for free speech” is the most important to her. “For me, the fight for free speech will of course continue. I will not let anyone silence me.”

ON! responds on the website. on Blommestijn’s departure. “As a broadcaster, we strive for accurate reporting and are committed to the truth. We have Raisa Blommestijn, in her position as presenter of Unheard Newshas been asked several times to handle her online statements with care,” the message reads.

The broadcaster says it is not guilty of censorship. “Opinions may differ about correct journalistic conduct. That is different from censorship.”

Unheard News, ON!’s opinion program, will return from January 30. Blommestijn was one of the presenters of the program from 2022.

