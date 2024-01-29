#Presenter #Raisa #Blommestijn #leaves #Ongehoord #Nederland

Blommestijn refused, as she announced on X. ON! regrets Blommestijn’s departure, but respects her decision.

This morning I was summoned by Arnold Karskens, chairman of Ongehoord Nederland. I was given the following ultimatum: either I would immediately stop using Twitter and expressing my opinion through my own social media channels or I would no longer be able to… — Raisa Blommestijn (@rblommestijn) January 29, 2024

“This ‘offer’ – which is nothing less than an attempt to censor me and my accounts – is completely at odds with the values ​​that I thought were also defended by and at Ongehoord Nederland: freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” writes the presenter. “I absolutely cannot agree with this. If I agreed, I would be selling my soul.”

Blommestijn says that “the fight for free speech” is most important to her and thanks her followers for the support she has received in recent years. “For me, the fight for freedom of speech obviously continues. I will not let anyone silence me.”

ON! reports in a statement that Blommestijn, in her position as presenter of Ongehoord Nieuws, “has been asked several times to handle her online statements with care.” “Opinions may differ about correct journalistic conduct. That is different from censorship.”

“We wish her the best of luck and thank her for her commitment to broadcasting. Unheard Netherlands remains committed to its mission,” broadcaster chairman Karskens said in the written response. The broadcaster says it strives “for accurate reporting” and is committed “to the truth”.

Ongehoord Nieuws, ON!’s opinion program, will be back from January 30. Blommestijn was one of the presenters of the program from 2022.

Unheard Netherlands will remain on view at the NPO for the time being. According to State Secretary Uslu, there is insufficient legal basis to expel the broadcaster from the system.