Presenter who raised middle finger makes fun of herself during New Year’s Eve | TV

The British presenter, who raised her middle finger in a live broadcast, made fun of her remarkable TV moment at New Year’s Eve. She wishes everyone a happy new year, but also looks back on the infamous broadcast in a humorous way. “I’ll let someone else count down tonight.”

Images of BBC presenter Maryam Moshiri (46) raising her middle finger went around the world. She apologized almost immediately and stated that she made the gesture because of a “private joke” with colleagues. “I pretended to count back from 10 to 0 together with the director, until I only had one finger left… I didn’t expect this to end up on camera,” Moshiri explained on X. “I’m sorry if I offended someone. The gesture was absolutely not directed at the viewers or any person at all.”

Yet she apparently sees the humor in it. On X, Moshiri jokes that she leaves the New Year’s Eve countdown to someone else. The newsreader writes this with a photo of the London skyline, with a screenshot of herself in the London Eye.

Her brother-in-law previously mocked the TV appearance. He gave Moshiri a framed drawing of the fragment for Christmas.

