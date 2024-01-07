Presenters Emma Wortelboer and Jurre Geluk stop at Spuiten en Slikken | Media

#Presenters #Emma #Wortelboer #Jurre #Geluk #stop #Spuiten #Slikken #Media

Emma Wortelboer and Jurre Geluk are quitting the online program Squirt and Swallow. The two presenters announced this in a video. They want to make room for “new blood”, Geluk writes on Instagram.

“After seven full years it stops Squirt and Swallow. My very first major program where I was able to discover the world of sex and drugs in all my discomfort, shame, but especially hard shit and fun,” the presenter writes in the video.

Squirt and Swallow is an educational YouTube channel about sex, drugs and lifestyle. The program was shown on television on BNN/BNNVARA from 2005 to 2018.

“As always remains Squirt and Swallow young,” Geluk continues. “So it is time for new blood to marvel again at this magical world, where there is always something new to discover. I’m sure you’ll do amazing.”