Presenters Emma Wortelboer and Jurre Geluk stop at Spuiten en Slikken | Media

#Presenters #Emma #Wortelboer #Jurre #Geluk #stop #Spuiten #Slikken #Media
Emma Wortelboer and Jurre Geluk are quitting the online program Squirt and Swallow. The two presenters announced this in a video. They want to make room for “new blood”, Geluk writes on Instagram.

“After seven full years it stops Squirt and Swallow. My very first major program where I was able to discover the world of sex and drugs in all my discomfort, shame, but especially hard shit and fun,” the presenter writes in the video.

Squirt and Swallow is an educational YouTube channel about sex, drugs and lifestyle. The program was shown on television on BNN/BNNVARA from 2005 to 2018.

“As always remains Squirt and Swallow young,” Geluk continues. “So it is time for new blood to marvel again at this magical world, where there is always something new to discover. I’m sure you’ll do amazing.”

Also Read:  Girl group Little Mix will 'definitely get back together' according to singer Leigh-Anne | Backbiting

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

These are the facts about Caesarea, which was tasked with killing Hamas leaders
These are the facts about Caesarea, which was tasked with killing Hamas leaders
Posted on
Newspaper: Elon Musk’s drug use leads to concerns within companies
Newspaper: Elon Musk’s drug use leads to concerns within companies
Posted on
The Walkman is back
The Walkman is back
Posted on
Dounia Batma appeals to King Mohammed VI
Dounia Batma appeals to King Mohammed VI
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News