#Presidency #Macron #replaces #French #foreign #minister

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Stephane Sejourne, secretary general of Macron’s Renaissance party, will be appointed as the new foreign minister. He will replace Catherine Colonna, who has held this position until now.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$