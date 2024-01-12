Presidency: Macron replaces French foreign minister

#Presidency #Macron #replaces #French #foreign #minister

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Stephane Sejourne, secretary general of Macron’s Renaissance party, will be appointed as the new foreign minister. He will replace Catherine Colonna, who has held this position until now.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Israeli Attack Hits Residential Building in Rafah, 21 People Killed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Took the slip from Atmosfär – the prosecutor opens the investigation
Took the slip from Atmosfär – the prosecutor opens the investigation
Posted on
Froukje thinks writing songs is becoming more difficult: ‘I’m less open-minded’ | Music
Froukje thinks writing songs is becoming more difficult: ‘I’m less open-minded’ | Music
Posted on
Relegation returns to Mexican soccer
Relegation returns to Mexican soccer
Posted on
Dr. Theera recommends the ATK method. If you are infected with Covid, test on which day you will see the clearest results.
Dr. Theera recommends the ATK method. If you are infected with Covid, test on which day you will see the clearest results.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News