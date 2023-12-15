PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC – Andry Rajoelina thanks General Ravalomanana

The re-elected President of the Republic and the interim Head of State met at the Iavoloha Palace

Andry Rajoelina was received by Richard Ravalomanana yesterday at the Iavoloha Palace. The two men congratulated each other and the retired general reiterated his support for the boss of the Oranges.

It took courage to carry out the responsibility that was yours.” These are the words that re-elected President Andry Rajoelina addressed to General Richard Ravalomanana, interim head of state, yesterday, when the latter received the boss of the TGV at the Presidential Palace of Iavoloha. Andry Rajoelina praised the bravery of the retired general because his responsibilities were great compared to the complicated socio-political circumstances at the time he had power. He praised the general of the gendarmerie, saying that the latter always knew how to remain upright in all circumstances, even in times of crisis. This is Andry Rajoelina’s first visit to the Iavoloha Palace after his re-election and, for the occasion, he is received by the interim head of state who will soon become the president of the Senate again until the end of the mandate parliamentary.

Unwavering support

For his part, the interim head of state reiterated his unwavering support for the re-elected President. “I congratulate you on your re-election and I pray for you and for your new mandate,” he maintained. As a reminder, Richard Ravalomanana is one of those who has been alongside Andry Rajoelina since his beginnings, which is the reason why he was chosen to the detriment of Herimanana Razafimahefa to steer the boat in the absence of the captain, at least until he returns. “Everything I accomplished as head of state, I did for the homeland and out of love for the people and to pay homage to the national banner,” continued Richard Ravalomanana.

Like a symbol. If at the entrance to the palace, at the start of the meeting, it is the general who receives Andry Rajoelina, at the exit, it is the opposite which happens with Andry Rajoelina who remains after having greeted Richard Ravalomanana who is all immediately left after the handshake. As a reminder, Richard Ravalomanana found himself propelled to the position of interim head of state after the Senate ousted Herimanana Razafimahefa and appointed him president of the Senate. On the other hand, he did not fully exercise his functions since he never chaired a Council of Ministers, but was content to govern security and defense during electoral periods. Mission that he succeeded as best he could because despite the daily demonstrations of the collective of candidates and their supporters, the Forces of order were able to contain the excesses so that the election could be carried out in calm and peace. appeasement.

Ravo Andriantsalama