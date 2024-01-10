President Adam Glapiński speaks after the decision of the Monetary Policy Council

#President #Adam #Glapiński #speaks #decision #Monetary #Policy #Council

— When it comes to the economy and inflation, the new year is off to a very good start. The economic situation is very good and the inflation situation is very bad, which makes us happy. Inflation exactly on point according to the NBP projection. In January 2023, I announced that inflation at the end of the year would be around 6%. and that’s how it happened. The projection said it would be between 6 percent. and 7 percent I added that it could be 6%. – said Adam Glapiński at the beginning of the conference.

He added that December inflation was 6.1%. year on year is “moderate” and that it is three times lower than at the peak in February 2023. He emphasized that core inflation is systematically decreasing (it reflects inflation pressure better than the main CPI index), and in December it fell for the tenth month in a row. He pointed out that he is also pleased with the fact that consumer prices have not been rising on a month-to-month basis for several months.

— We expect a further significant decline in inflation. In the first quarter of 2024, it may be even faster than expected in the November NBP projection. As a result, in the coming months, the year-on-year inflation rate may fall close to the target of 2.5%. It is possible that it will be exactly 2.5%, or maybe even slightly lower. In March it may be around 3%, which means we will be within the target deviation range of 1.5-3.5%. There will be virtually no inflation in March. A drop to the target means that inflation will be at an appropriate level in an economy that is growing, like Poland’s, said Glapiński.

He added that However, this is not the end of the fight against too rapid price increases, because there is considerable uncertainty regarding, among others, anti-inflation shields and administrative decisions. He talked about these factors in more detail later in the conference.

This helped tamp down inflation



Why has inflation been falling recently? — Despite the economic recovery, demand pressure in the Polish economy is still limited. It is relatively difficult for companies to raise prices, especially since inflation expectations in Poland have fallen and the market is unable to accept a stronger price increase, Glapiński said.

He added that lower cost pressure helped to quell inflation. Commodity prices, which drove up inflation in 2023, are lower, having fallen to pre-crisis levels. He pointed out that the overall cost inflation pressure from abroad, transferred to Poland, had decreased. It’s mainly about raw materials, but also food. In addition, anti-inflation shields were maintained for the first half of the year in terms of electricity, gas and heat prices. All this is combined with a stronger zloty exchange rate.

Key decisions regarding anti-inflation shields



— In the coming quarters, forecasting inflation is subject to enormous uncertainty. By March, by the middle of the year, we can predict something precisely. In the second half of the year, inflation may temporarily increase significantly, although it is difficult to assess to what extent. This will depend on several factors, Glapiński said.

In his opinion, it depends, among other things, on: from the VAT rate for basic food. — The zero rate is valid until March, but we do not know whether it will be maintained after March. If it returned to the standard 5 percent, CPI inflation would increase by 0.9 percentage points. We also do not know how the prices of energy, heat and gas will develop in the second half of the year. Full unfreezing in July would significantly increase the inflation rate, said the president of the National Bank of Poland.

He added that the scale of this impact depends on the degree of increase in energy, gas and heat prices, but in his opinion after June “It is difficult to imagine a complete unfreezing of prices for these three groups, because it would mean an increase in inflation by 4 percentage points.“. – A complete unfreezing is very unlikely. I assume a gradual increase in these prices – he said. The total impact of a complete unfreezing of prices and the return of VAT on food would amount to nearly 5 percentage points, which would result in 8% inflation, but – as the president said – ” this won’t happen.”

He added that higher budget expenditures may result in greater demand pressure in the economy than previously estimated. — It can be estimated that additional budget expenditure will contribute to the previous inflation assumptions by 0.1 percentage point. in 2024 and by 0.4 percentage points in 2025 – said the president. He added that the March inflation projection will take these factors into account.

— Moreover, there remains great uncertainty regarding the pace of economic recovery. Everything indicates that GDP growth will accelerate. But what is good for economic growth and prosperity is negative for the inflation outlook. This will be accompanied by an increase in salaries. Household incomes and consumption will be supported by fiscal measures. This will have a pro-inflation effect, Glapiński said.

Greater focus on core inflation



— Taking all this into account, current forecasts indicate that inflation, after a very significant decline in recent months, may increase in the second half of the year. Maybe up to 6%, maybe even 8%. For the most part, it depends on the government’s decision on energy, gas and heat prices, as well as VAT on food, he emphasized.

— Hence, this year we will pay special attention to the core inflation rate when making decisions. Core inflation is devoid of uncertain and variable elements regarding energy and food, Glapiński said. He added that core inflation in Poland “not very quickly, but it will decline”, which will favor a permanent decline in inflation to the NBP target in the medium term.

— As the Monetary Policy Council and the National Bank of Poland, we strive to permanently reduce inflation to the target. We still predict, despite the inflation falling to approximately 3%. spring that the NBP target can be permanently achieved at the end of 2025. – noted the head of the central bank. Therefore, as he explained, the Monetary Policy Council decided to maintain rates at Tuesday’s meeting.

Stable interest rates until March



Does this mean the end of the cycle of reductions (in September and October 2023, rates were reduced by a total of 1 percentage point)? — We are not in any cycle. We make decisions as data flows in, month by month. The situation is changing – said the president.

The market values ​​approximately 1 percentage point. rate cuts by the end of this year, which would bring the reference rate to 4.75%. Do the factors mentioned by the president, such as economic recovery and wage growth, as well as regulatory uncertainty, mean that there is less room for rate cuts?

— If we assumed that the regulatory situation would remain unchanged, rates should be reduced significantly. But we know that anti-inflation shields will be maintained indefinitely: regulations will gradually aim to reduce subsidies – replied the president. He suggested that rates will most likely remain unchanged until the end of March (which is consistent with economists’ forecasts).

Is a rate increase possible after March? – If we had received information on regulations in March that could result in a strong increase in inflation, such a decision would not be ruled out. But that doesn’t look like it will happen now. What is important is the economic situation, which is subdued, especially abroad, so we are not at risk of any outbreak of inflation – replied the president. He added that he doubts interest rate increases because they are still very high, so they freeze the economy and stifle inflation.

Glapiński was also asked whether the MPC’s decisions may be influenced by the political crisis in Poland, mainly in the event of a possible weakening of the zloty. He replied that our currency was stable and had been strengthening recently. – This confusion has nothing to do with the work of the NBP and I hope it will remain that way – he said.

The Monetary Policy Council decided on Tuesday to keep interest rates in Poland at the current level, in line with market expectations. This marks the third such decision in a row. Therefore, the NBP reference rate will be 5.75% at least until the beginning of February. The last reduction took place in October (0.25 percentage points). A month earlier, the Monetary Policy Council cut the cost of money surprisingly significantly, by as much as 0.75 percentage points. after maintaining them for a year at 6.75 percent.