President asks new ceremonial members for responsibility –

Virgílio Domingos da Silva Júlio and Maria Teresa Adelaide Bento Lourenço were sworn in this Thursday, 11th, by the Head of State, João Lourenço, in the positions of director and deputy director of the Ceremony of the President of the Republic, respectively.

During the ceremony, João Lourenço urged those inaugurated to have a high sense of discipline and responsibility, in order to dignify the institution of the Presidency of the Republic.

“Perform the new functions with a high sense of discipline and responsibility, always bearing in mind the interest in dignifying the institution of the Presidency of the Republic”, he said.

He also said, at the time, that “in due course instructions will be given on how we intend to improve this important service of the Presidency of the Republic”.

It should be remembered that the new members of the Ceremonial Ceremony of the President of the Republic were sworn in following the leak of images of the presidential family’s documentation.

The documents, widely shared on social media, were accompanied by a list of 34 names that would accompany João Lourenço on a private trip to the Seychelles Islands, from December 30th to January 9th, 2024.

