President Erdoğan: We will not allow the ballot box to be overshadowed on March 31 – Last Minute Turkey News

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the “Governors’ Meeting” program held in Beştepe.

Thanking the governors for the services they provide to the cities in which they serve on behalf of the state, President Erdoğan congratulated the January 10 Administrators Day.

Stating that Turkey is a country that can still keep alive many of its institutions and practices that have been filtered through thousands of years of state tradition, Erdoğan pointed out that the civil administration organization has an important position in the life of the state and nation as both the owner and implementer of this tradition.

Stating that administrative duties, especially governorship and district governorship, cannot be limited to working hours, Erdoğan said Ziya Pasha said, “Don’t think I was a pasha in Amasya, I found orphans and acted as a father to them.” reminded me of his words.

President Erdoğan underlined that governors are not obliged to act as pasha in their cities, but to be fathers to orphans, to take care of every problem of the city and to pioneer its solution, and said:

“In this regard, the city administrator’s door, phone, eyes and insight will always be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Otherwise, you cannot provide your city and the people living there with the services they deserve. The reason why we express this expectation in almost every meeting we hold with our members of the civil administration organization is the state Our tradition and management practices point us to the same truth. We need to serve our country with the same feeling and determination, for which we will not hesitate to sacrifice our lives when necessary. They say, ‘The lost is sought where it was lost’. Those who do not have a dream have no goal. For more than a thousand years, we have been fighting from war to war, from struggle to war, on the path of ilayi kalimatullah. We are the children of a nation that rushed to struggle. Even though there are some mankurts who are deprived of the basic concepts of our civilization and the world of meaning they express, the heart of our nation still beats with the same excitement. We can regain everything we have lost in terms of civilization and sovereignty by reviving the characteristics that made us superior to others in the past. “We will follow this road map on every issue, from science to morality, from justice to effort.”

“WE ACHIEVED OUR GOALS STEP BY STEP”

Stating that he always acted with this understanding during his duties as Prime Minister and President, Erdoğan said, “13 years ago, we appeared before our nation with 2023 targets. When some people heard about our program, they disparaged us in their own minds. Thank God, we have overcome many difficulties with day and night work and realized our targets step by step. Years passed and we finished 2023.” he said.

Erdoğan stated that despite all the attacks they were exposed to, they achieved a significant part of the targets and said:

“Last year, we also left behind the first century of our Republic and entered its second century. On the occasion of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections held in May, we put a new vision in front of our nation. This vision, which we call ‘Turkey Century’, is not a political party program, but the total development, growth, In other words, ‘Turkey Century’ is the common dream, common program and common project of the nation and the state. Undoubtedly, you, our governors and district governors, are the first degree interlocutors of the Turkey Century in our cities. We have achieved great success with the development and democracy breakthroughs we have brought to our country in the past 21 years. and services are the foundation of the Turkey Century. We see the Turkey Century, which we will build on this strong foundation built by compensating for centuries-old neglect, as the greatest legacy we will leave to the next generations. In this regard, I am pleased that the agenda of our Governors’ Meeting is focused on the ‘Turkey Century’. “Hopefully, we will evaluate the year 2024 together with the pleasant sounds we will leave in the sky and the prayer ‘May God bless you’ coming from our people’s hearts with an understanding that will not change with any worldly response.”

“OUR JOB IS REALLY DIFFICULT”

Noting that everyone knows what troubles, pains and shocks the first century of the Republic went through, Erdogan said, “Although we have eliminated most of these deficiencies during the period of our governments and raised our country to the top league, we do not find where we have come to be sufficient.” said.

While sharing his “Turkey Century” vision with the public, he said, “We are at such a critical threshold that with the steps we take from now on, we will either take our place at the forefront of the global development league or face the risk of falling behind again.” Recalling that he said, Erdoğan stated the following:

“As we direct our country towards centuries-old goals with the vision of the Turkey Century, we are taking on a burden that is truly very difficult to overcome. Do not let any of us be misled by the comfort of those who have never laid brick after brick, who have never repaired a heart, or who have not undertaken any work or service in their lives. Our job is truly difficult. You should follow suit.” Whenever Turkey comes to a critical crossroads, dirty scenarios, treacherous traps and despicable games are put into action. Unfortunately, in our country, there are always those who are eager to act as extras in these scenarios. And the forces behind the February 28-like events that have started to appear frequently in recent days. “We know very well the intention and enthusiasm. The purpose of these stale games, which we believe no one will trust anymore, is to distract us from our real goals, our vision of the Turkey Century. They have not succeeded so far, I hope they will not succeed again.”

Emphasizing that they are aware of the problems that are the product of the difficult processes experienced in the world, in the region and within the country, President Erdoğan said, “This time, they are trying to mobilize the social fault lines that are the enemies of our national unity and integrity through xenophobia and Islamophobia. Economic fluctuations as a result of global and regional crises affect people, beyond their governments, “They are trying to turn it into a tool of making enemies of their state. They are trying to confuse the country with half-lie, half-false news circulated on channels controlled by global powers, such as social media.” he said.

Erdoğan said that efforts were being made to create a basis that could bring the scenarios to life by clouding the minds and hearts of some citizens, especially young people, and continued as follows:

“Those who are disturbed by Turkey’s democratic maturity, which it has never compromised despite all the difficulties it has experienced, have attempted to glorify the most lumpen forms of fascism. So much so that we can even come across those who glorify Israel’s brutality and the Western world’s support for this brutality, and who violate the values ​​that make humans human. As the old saying goes, ‘of course he will do the winter’s winter, the infidel’s unbelief.’ Our duty is to keep our nation alert against these traps that are inhumane, anti-Islamic, anti-Muslim, anti-Turkish and anti-Turkish traps. I would like to remind here again a fact that we often express, Turkey is not just a country consisting of its own borders. Our nation is also It is not just a community responsible for what happens within these borders. Both Turkey and our nation have a very wide area of ​​influence and responsibility. There are reasons for this arising from both our historical and cultural past, our faith and our nature. From the Balkans to the Caucasus, from the middle to the south of Asia and Remember, the eyes and hearts of billions of people in a wide geography stretching from the east to the north of Africa are turned towards us. Just as every success and victory we achieve echoes all over this vast geography, we should not doubt that the sorrows caused by our losses make hearts sad. Eyes that see. This meaningful picture truly means a great responsibility for the ears that hear, the tongues that speak the truth, and the volunteers who can deliver the truth. “Turkish Century means the embodiment of this perspective with the breakthroughs we will make in all areas of life.”

“I EXPECT OUTSTANDING EFFORT DURING THE ELECTION PROCESS”

Reminding that Turkey is preparing for a new election on March 31, 2024, Erdoğan said, “You are the highest-level representative of the state and its head, the president, in our provinces. In this capacity, I expect superior efforts from you in the upcoming election process, as in all matters concerning the future of the country and the nation.” said.

Emphasizing that it is essential that the elections, which are the means of reflecting the national will on the country’s administration, be held in a healthy way, in peace and security, President Erdoğan said:

“Like every election period, on March 31, there may be those who want to hide the pain of the support they cannot receive from the nation by creating turmoil and chaos. There will also be those who want to use the competition, which has become a little tougher during the election period compared to other times, to confuse the country. As on March 31, as it has been until today, We will not allow the ballot box to be overshadowed. We will do this by helping the candidates to carry out their work comfortably within legal limits, by ensuring that every citizen can cast their vote with peace of mind on election day, by ensuring that the vote count in the ballot boxes is carried out safely, by making sure that the announcement of the results and the subsequent procedures are carried out properly. In short, you will be the first to ensure that the process runs smoothly, trouble-free and safely from start to finish. You will also ensure coordination while our justice organization, election boards, police organization and other support units carry out the work in their areas of responsibility. “I believe that we will conclude these elections safely and with full democratic maturity, with an approach that takes into account all possibilities and immediately puts alternative solutions into action.”