President Lukashenko of Belarus grants himself lifelong immunity

#President #Lukashenko #Belarus #grants #lifelong #immunity

The new law also states that political opposition leaders living in exile abroad will never again be allowed to participate in elections in Belarus.

In theory, the law applies to everyone who has held the office of president in Belarus, writes The Guardian, but in practice only Lukashenko himself and his relatives benefit from it. The 69-year-old president has been leading the country as a dictator for 30 years, and is now gaining even more power.

Torture

Officially, the next elections will be held in 2025. Then it will not be possible to vote for politicians who have fled to other countries. According to the new law, to get a spot on the ballot paper you must have lived in Belarus continuously for at least 20 years. And anyone who has ever received a residence permit in another country is also excluded from voting.

During the previous elections in August 2020, Lukashenko was elected for a sixth term. In the run-up to this, 35,000 people were arrested, some of whom were tortured by the secret police.

The law stipulates that when a president leaves office, he or she “shall not be held accountable for acts committed in connection with the performance of the presidential office.” The outgoing president and his family members can also forever count on security, medical care and health insurance – all paid for by the state. In addition, the ex-president is appointed for life as a member of the Senate.

‘Dictator in court’

According to opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has fled to Lithuania and lives there in exile, this law shows Lukashenko’s “fear of an inevitable future.” “Lukashenko, who sealed the fate of thousands of Belarusians, will be punished according to international law. No form of immunity can protect him from this, it is only a matter of time. We will bring the dictator to justice.”

Opposition members say the president is responsible for the disappearance of dozens of political opponents, 1,500 of whom are said to be in prison. In addition, Lukashenko, as a vassal of Russian President Putin, is said to be involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children to Russia.