President Maduro inaugurated Mission Base in Ciudad Bolívar

#President #Maduro #inaugurated #Mission #Base #Ciudad #Bolívar

The national leader asked that the population be cared for and the facilities taken care of.

This Wednesday the “La Barca de Oro” Socialist Missions Base was inaugurated in the Angostura del Orinoco municipality, on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, on a pass from Caracas.

The day served to open the doors of 360 new Socialist Mission Bases that are “new” and ready to serve the population.

In the case of Ciudad Bolívar, it is located in the Guaricongo sector of the José Antonio Páez parish, the governor of the Bolívar state, Ángel Marcano and mayor Sergio Hernández were present there.

The intention is to serve 2,300 families, specifically they have the Humanized Childbirth, Hogares de la Patria, Movimiento Somos Venezuela, Mission José Gregorio Hernández, Barrio Adentro, pharmacy, among others.

With “La Barca de Oro”, the Bolívar state goes from 116 to 152 Socialist Mission Bases, as well as from 1,200,000 to 1,422,000 people served. Regarding the number of families, it amounts to 355,708.

The national leader asked to take care of these facilities, since they are direct contact with the people.

Maduro on his side was at the Fabricio Ojeda Endogenous Development Center, located in the Sucre parish, which reopened its doors with renovated facilities to strengthen internal capacities, promote sustainability and re-boost productive chains for the benefit of the community.

There, 16 hectares were rehabilitated through the intervention of four axes: Urban equipment, public services, productivity and mobility and integration that, at the same time, comprise 21 sectors.

Based on the joint work of 750 workers and 44 State entities, works associated with the integration and habitability of the endogenous core were carried out.

38 communal councils are grouped together, distributed in four communes, and 12,503 families. Within the intervened spaces, there are the Monseñor Ramón Inocente Lizardi National Educational Unit (construction, rehabilitation of health rooms and provision of equipment and furniture), Gramoven Popular Clinic and the Federico Quiroz Comprehensive Rehabilitation Room (SRI), in the last two General waterproofing of roofs, painting, plumbing, electrical system and air conditioning were carried out.

Simultaneously, the construction of the Robert Serra Sports Complex was completed, which includes a 2,930 square meter minor baseball and softball field, as well as new spaces for training and recreation.

