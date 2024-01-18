President Maduro: The country’s new historical era is marked by the rebirth of social well-being

#President #Maduro #countrys #historical #era #marked #rebirth #social #wellbeing

The president of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed that the new historical time that the country is going through is marked by the rebirth and the construction of the social well-being of the people. even in the midst of far-right conspiracies and hate campaigns.

«The historical time that we begin to live is a historical time of rebirth, of hope, of construction, of growth. No one can confuse and demoralize our people Whatever they say, wherever they say it, whatever they do, wherever they do it, because it comes together in these years of struggle and suffering, a conscience is created,” he noted.

In this sense, the national leader lamented that “the only language of the right is violence, their true language is violence, when you take away their masks.” of pro-Chavista democrats, of progressives, you find the fascist devil monster in all of them, they are full of hatred, of revenge, of personal ambitions, of interests.

We are witnesses, all of us, the people, all of us who are here, of the immense love that Chávez had for the people and his dedication to the people. And we were also witnesses of the immense love of the people towards Chávez, which corresponded because love is repaid with love, stated the first…

During the fifth episode of his space Mature Podcastbroadcast on his YouTube channel this Wednesday, the head of state criticized the fact that the sectors of the Venezuelan right have subjected the Venezuelan people to harsh tests since the physical departure of Commander Chávez with the intention of suffocating the country’s economy.

Hard tests, adversities and we have to see what we have experienced

«All the tests in life demand you, but the ones that demand the most are the hard tests, the adversities and you have to see what we have experienced “It’s been almost 11 years now,” he reflected. In context, she recalled that the systematic attacks by the adverse sectors were betting on the failure of the Bolivarian Revolution.

«Nobody was betting even half, they underestimated me a lot, when the people elected me on April 14, 2013, The ghost better known as -Henrique- Capriles said that this one wouldn’t last even a month, we’re going to knock him down,” he said.

Socialist and rebellious character of the people

In this regard, he highlighted the socialist and rebellious character of the people and the organized Popular Power, which have defended the construction of a set of summarized values in the five consensuses that govern the future of the Bolivarian Revolution.

«I have a clear conscience, I am happy. Here we go, nerves of steel“calm and sanity, maximum popular mobilization and ready for anything,” urged the national leader, quoted by Presidential Press.

T: Presidencial/LRDS