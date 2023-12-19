President of the MPLA calls opponents of the fight against corruption “retrograde forces” –

The president of the MPLA reaffirmed this Monday, 18th, that the country is committed to building, “in fact, a true market economy, which gives primacy to the private business sector, in the production of goods and services, for domestic consumption and for export, creating, at the same time, a greater job offer for Angolan citizens in general, and for young people in particular”.

João Lourenço, who was speaking at the opening of the 5th Meeting of the MPLA Central Committee, where he reported that a set of economic political reforms were underway and, at the same time, measures that aim to create a good business environment, highlighted in his speech, that “the executive will continue to invest in the diversification of the economy, carrying out a set of reforms, combating corruption and impunity”, threats, according to the MPLA president, “considered as the country’s second biggest challenge, after the war”.

He reaffirmed to his activists his determination to fight corruption and called opponents of his governance banner, the fight against corruption, “retrogrades” who, without referring to the specifics, said that, “instead of applauding and encouraging the institutions involved in this relentless fight, they prefer to say that they are doing nothing, even with the facts on display”.

“This behavior aims to distort the reality of the facts, while at the same time, these people, organizations or political parties made a clear alliance with those who for years used the treasury and public assets on a large scale for their own benefit”, he said.

