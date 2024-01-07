President of the Portuguese Hockey Federation: «It is one of the saddest in the history of our sport» – Modalities

Bruno Santos regrets attacks on a young man from the AD Lousada under-15s

The president of the Portuguese Hockey Federation, Bruno Santos, regretted the occurrence of attacks in an under-15 game, where a young man from AD Lousada [Nico] he was allegedly attacked, without specifying further details.

“It is with deep regret that, as president of the Portuguese Hockey Federation, I classify today as one of the saddest in the history of our sport. The violent aggression that occurred in an under 15 game raises crucial questions about the future of hockey and the values ​​that we must all defend”, Bruno Santos began by explaining.

“How can we explain to the parents of the victim what was unacceptable? How can we motivate athletes who witnessed such savage aggression? How can we guarantee parents that their children can play hockey without the risk of such regrettable episodes? These are questions that make us reflect deeply. It is inexcusable and shameful. Publicly, I apologize and deeply regret what happened to Nico, his colleagues, Nico’s parents, AD Lousada, Nico’s opponents in the game and everyone else who witnessed this terrible event”, he added.

“The emotional impact is incalculable, and I understand the doubts and possible lack of motivation that this episode may generate. At this difficult time, we are committed to rigorously investigating the incident and implementing measures to prevent future occurrences. The safety and integrity of our athletes are a priority, and we will work tirelessly to maintain the sporting spirit and mutual respect in Portuguese hockey. Ending violence and malfeasance in sport is imperative to preserving the integrity and fundamental values ​​of the game. United, we must promote a safe, respectful sporting environment and inspiring for all participants”, reads the official statement published by the Portuguese Hockey Federation. By Record

