TRIBUNNEWS.COM, MOSCOW – Britain is suspected of trying a new strategy to help Ukraine fight against Russia.

Having been sniffed out by Russia, Britain will send its troops to Ukraine to go to war to help Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s army fight Vladimir Putin’s troops.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has flown to Kyiv. His visit there was to announce increased military funding to help Ukraine buy new military drones to fight Russia.

This is what made a senior politician who is also a strong ally of President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, angry.

Last Friday (12/1/2024) he issued a threat to Britain that Russia would consider any move by Britain to deploy military troops to Ukraine as a declaration of war on Russia.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, made the comments in response to the visit

“I hope our eternal enemy – arrogant Britain – understands that deploying official military forces to Ukraine would be a declaration of war on our country,” Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The West said Medvedev’s public statements, often seen as harsh, according to diplomats, indicated hawkish thinking at the top of the Kremlin.

He also asked how Westerners would feel if Sunak’s delegation came under fire from cluster munitions in Kyiv city centre, something he said had happened recently. Russian civilians in the city of Belgorod.

The Belgorod region in southern Russia, which borders Ukraine, has been targeted by Ukrainian rockets and drones in recent months.

In the incident Medvedev referred to on December 30, Russia said at least 20 people were killed, including two children, and 111 people were injured in what it called an “indiscriminate” attack by Ukraine using cluster bombs.

Citing unnamed sources, Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine said Ukrainian forces had directed fire at military targets in Belgorod.

The move was in response to Russia’s massive bombing of Ukrainian cities the previous day.

Medvedev described himself as a liberal modernizer when he was president from 2008-2012, but now presents himself as one of the Kremlin’s anti-Western hardliners.

Reporter’s report: Syamsul Ashar | Source: Cash