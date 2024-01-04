President Yaşar Baş’s challenge to Ali Koç: We will see your Kemalism!

#President #Yaşar #Başs #challenge #Ali #Koç #Kemalism

Yaşar Baş, President of the Lawyers’ Union Foundation, addressed Ali Koç and said, “We will see your Kemalism.”

Yaşar Baş said the following in the article he shared from X: “Ali Koç; Why is the Fenerbahçe-Maccabi Tel Aviv match being played in Lithuania’s Kalnapilio Arena today?… Let’s go to today’s match with the PEACE AT HOMELAND, PEACE IN THE WORLD banner and jerseys with Atatürk’s picture..

The match of the Israeli Basketball team, named Maccabi, which is the title of the Israeli Army, was supposed to be played in Istanbul, as Fenerbahçe was the home team… This match was transferred to Lithuania, saying that Turkey, which has not been a single attack on Israeli citizens in the world, is an unsafe country… You responded to this Why didn’t you object?… Doesn’t it matter to you that Turkey is humiliated in this way?…Why are you going to the match like that?…

Come on, you are going to the match. Let’s do what you did in Arabia, in Lithuania, against the Israeli team… The match is at 20.45… We will see your Kemalism….”

Also Read:  his anecdotes with Messi and Cristiano, the National League final and the most difficult player he coached

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The 10 Adeps marches on Sunday January 7 in Wallonia
The 10 Adeps marches on Sunday January 7 in Wallonia
Posted on
Privileges that Lukashenka and his family members had never seen were enshrined in law in Belarus
Privileges that Lukashenka and his family members had never seen were enshrined in law in Belarus
Posted on
Carrefour withdraws PepsiCo products from sale. Including Lay’s chips
Carrefour withdraws PepsiCo products from sale. Including Lay’s chips
Posted on
Giant exomoons could turn out to be a huge mistake
Giant exomoons could turn out to be a huge mistake
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News