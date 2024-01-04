President Yaşar Baş’s challenge to Ali Koç: We will see your Kemalism!

#President #Yaşar #Başs #challenge #Ali #Koç #Kemalism

Yaşar Baş, President of the Lawyers’ Union Foundation, addressed Ali Koç and said, “We will see your Kemalism.”

Yaşar Baş said the following in the article he shared from X: “Ali Koç; Why is the Fenerbahçe-Maccabi Tel Aviv match being played in Lithuania’s Kalnapilio Arena today?… Let’s go to today’s match with the PEACE AT HOMELAND, PEACE IN THE WORLD banner and jerseys with Atatürk’s picture..

The match of the Israeli Basketball team, named Maccabi, which is the title of the Israeli Army, was supposed to be played in Istanbul, as Fenerbahçe was the home team… This match was transferred to Lithuania, saying that Turkey, which has not been a single attack on Israeli citizens in the world, is an unsafe country… You responded to this Why didn’t you object?… Doesn’t it matter to you that Turkey is humiliated in this way?…Why are you going to the match like that?…

Come on, you are going to the match. Let’s do what you did in Arabia, in Lithuania, against the Israeli team… The match is at 20.45… We will see your Kemalism….”