President Yonhap nominates National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yeol

#President #Yonhap #nominates #National #Intelligence #Service #Director #Cho #Taeyong #Foreign #Minister #Cho #Taeyeol

National Security Office Director Cho Tae-yong (left), who was nominated as a candidate for Director of the National Intelligence Service, and former Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yeol, who was nominated as a candidate for Minister of Foreign Affairs, are having a conversation while attending a briefing to announce the appointment plan of Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki held at the Presidential Office Building in Yongsan, Seoul on the 19th. /yunhap news

President Yoon Seok-yeol nominated Cho Tae-yong (67), current director of the National Security Office, as a candidate for the vacant position of director of the National Intelligence Service on the 19th. Former Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yeol (68) was nominated as the new Foreign Minister candidate. The Director of the National Intelligence Service and the Minister of Foreign Affairs are appointed through a National Assembly personnel hearing.

Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki announced the appointment at the President’s Office on this day and said, “Candidate Cho Tae-yong is a strategist in the field of foreign affairs and security who has held key positions,” and added, “We expect that he will take his security and intelligence capabilities to the next level as the head of the National Intelligence Service.”

Director Kim said, “Candidate Cho Tae-yeol has a wealth of bilateral and multilateral experience and is especially knowledgeable in the field of economics and trade,” and added, “I believe that his trade expertise and sense of diplomacy will greatly contribute to resolving the various pending issues we face.”

Candidate Cho Tae-yong graduated from Gyeonggi High School and the Department of Political Science at Seoul National University. After passing the external examination (14th time), he served as the Director of the North American Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador to Australia, and Head of the Korean Peninsula Peace Negotiation Center, as well as 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and 1st Deputy Director of the National Security Office. He served in the 21st National Assembly as a proportional representative member of the People Power Party. He was appointed ambassador to the United States with the inauguration of the Yoon Seok-yeol government, and was selected as head of the National Security Office last March. Candidate Cho Tae-yong is the son-in-law of Foreign Minister Lee Beom-seok, who was killed in the Aung San terrorist attack in Myanmar (then Burma) in 1983.

Candidate Cho Tae-yeol graduated from Chung-Ang High School and Seoul National University Law School, passed the foreign national examination (13th time), and served as a trade negotiation coordinator at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, ambassador to Spain, and ambassador to the United Nations. Candidate Cho Tae-yeol is the son of Cheongnok faction poet Jo Ji-hoon.

It is reported that President Yoon will soon appoint the head of the National Security Office, which will become vacant when candidate Cho Tae-yong moves to the position of Director of the National Intelligence Service. The leadership of the diplomatic and security lines will be completely reorganized.

Regarding the appointment of the head of the National Intelligence Service, a high-ranking official in the Presidential Office said, “We will review it further and then make an announcement.” He added, “Because the position of the head of the National Security Office is important, although Director Cho Tae-yong has been nominated (to the head of the National Intelligence Service), he will continue to serve in this role until the hearing.” “It is,” he said. It has been reported that First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jang Ho-jin (62) is being considered as the new head of the National Security Office.

In the National Security Office, a third deputy director in charge of economic security will be created, following foreign affairs (1st deputy director) and national defense (2nd deputy director). This official said, “The supply chain is also important in a situation where the international economic order, which was peaceful in the past due to free trade, is experiencing a major change, so we are establishing a new 3rd Deputy Director with the goal of serving as a command center.”