PRESIDENTIAL IN DR CONGO – Hery Rajaonarimampianina chairs the African Union observation mission

Hery Rajaonarimampianina (photo archive)

In a press release published this weekend, the African Union appoints the former President of the Republic and president of the “Hery vaovao ho an’i Madagasikara” party, Hery Rajaonarimampianina head of the electoral observation mission on behalf of the Union for the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo scheduled for December 20. The former minister responsible for finance will therefore be able to bring his experience and expertise to chair the mission. “I approach this great role assigned by the African Union with all due humility,” declares the number one of the blue ties to say that he is ready to take responsibility.

This is not the first experience for Hery Rajaonarimampianina in terms of electoral observation. In 2020, he is already part of the African Union delegation to observe the Togolese presidential election. The objective of the mission which includes sixty-five members from twenty-eight different countries is to carry out independent and impartial observation as well as evaluation and conduct of the election. The delegation has already been there since December 13. Note that the president of the HVM is not the only Malagasy in the delegation. There is also Professor Djacoba Alain Tehindrazanarivelo as well as Gilbert Beboarimisa Ralava.

Ravo Andriantsalama

