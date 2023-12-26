PRESIDENTIAL MANDATE – Start-up against a backdrop of social works

For four hours, President Andry Rajoelina and his family presented gifts to visitors to Ambohitsorohitra Palace on Saturday

The presidential family marked the Christmas weekend with social works. At the start of his mandate, these public outings are akin to the translation into action of the proximity with the population desired by the Head of State.

Share joy and hope. These are the watchwords of the Christmas weekend for the presidential family. A Nativity celebration that Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, his wife and his three children marked with the seal of social actions.

The second term of the tenant of Iavoloha begins in a context of political truce. A temporary cessation of political hostilities due to the end-of-year holidays. Although it is in the minds, the period is also an opportunity to ignore the subject which motivates the political cogitations of the moment which is the composition of the next government. A period of calm that Andry Rajoelina is taking advantage of to start implementing one of his main commitments for this second term, “being as close as possible to the population”.

What could be better than the context offered by the Feast of the Nativity, precisely, to demonstrate this commitment alongside the population and, in particular, at the bedside of the most deprived. As Andry Rajoelina himself noted, in addition to the religious dimension, “Christmas is also a family celebration. The opportunity to show love for your neighbor, to share gifts, but above all to spread the light of hope around you”.

Also, it was with his family that the President of the Republic went to meet the population “to spread the light of hope” during the Christmas weekend. It was in Ambohitsorohitra that the presidential family started its social actions on Saturday. Andry Rajoelina turned on the Christmas lights in Ambohitsorohitra and Antaninarenina. A meeting which tends to become a tradition in Antananarivo.

Christmas lights have begun to beautify Ambohitsorohitra and Antaninarenina since the start of President Rajoelina’s first term. For the second consecutive year, in fact, the gates of the Ambohitsorohitra State Palace are open to the public. An opportunity for the latter to stroll through the wonderfully decorated courtyard of the palace and take selfies in front of its facade adorned with light during these festive times.

Objective

For four hours, the presidential family welcomed each visitor to Ambohitsorohitra and distributed gifts to the children. The rain having fallen, in the middle of the evening, the adults received umbrellas from the hands of the Head of State. “My family and I enjoy being close and in contact with the population. This is also the reason why I decided to open the gates of the State Palace to the public during this festive period,” declares Andry Rajoelina.

The next day, it was with their neighbors in the fokontany of Ambatobe that the presidential couple spent their Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Andry Rajoelina and Mialy Rajoelina delivered basic necessities and food to the elderly and households in difficulty in their neighborhood.

“I promised you that, whatever the context or the period, in joy or difficulty, my wife and I will always be by your side. Especially since Christmas is a celebration of sharing, not only of gifts, but also of joy, love and hope,” maintains the President of the Republic in Ambatobe. He had relatively similar words yesterday in Andralanitra, during Christmas mass at the Akamasoa center gymnasium.

For the presidential family, attending the Nativity Mass in Akamasoa has also become a tradition. Every year, she takes the opportunity to give gifts to the children at the center. This time, children under 13 received gifts as part of the “Christmas child” operation, in collaboration with the American non-governmental organization (NGO) with a religious vocation “Samaritan’s purse”. A shoebox containing toys, school materials or other gifts is given to each child.

The particularity of the “Christmas child” project is that the presents collected in each box were offered by a child living in the United States. Beyond the gift, it is also an opportunity for children to build friendships through correspondence. “Christmas inspires us to love our neighbors, and brings a glimmer of hope to every home. I am confident that this light will also shine on our nation. This is precisely our objective for the next five years. I will strive to bring this light and joy to every home,” says Andry Rajoelina.