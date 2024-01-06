PRESIDENTIAL PARSON – Pardoned prisoners grumble

The central house of Antananarivo.

Five days have passed since the announcement of the prisoners’ sentence reduction by the President of the Republic, Andry Rajoelina. In the prisons, none of the beneficiaries of this presidential pardon have yet been released. “The implementing decree has not yet reached our level. We cannot take the prisoners out, without this written decision, to see who the main beneficiaries are,” explained a source at the Antanimora central house yesterday.

The inmates start to groan. “They ask us why is it taking so long. To calm them down, we tell them that it will happen soon,” our source continues. Families of detainees have also already traveled to prison to look for their loved ones. They could only return empty-handed. “My son should benefit from this reduced sentence, because he only has a few months left to serve. I’ve come here every day since Monday, hoping to go home with him. To this day, we have no news. Those in charge should tell us when exactly he will be able to go out, to avoid these unnecessary comings and goings which waste our time and money,” criticizes a woman who comes from Amboditsiry. A source at the Ministry of Justice indicates that this decree is currently being processed.

Nine thousand prisoners benefit from this reduced sentence throughout Madagascar. Two thousand seven hundred of them will be able to leave prison immediately, once the implementing decree is available.

Miangalya Ralitera