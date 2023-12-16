President’s Office “ASML R&D Center construction has already begun? The facts are incorrect.”

#Presidents #Office #ASML #Center #construction #begun #facts #incorrect

President Yoon Seok-yeol (far left), who is on a state visit to the Netherlands, is looking around the clean room at ASML headquarters in Veldhoven on the 12th (local time). From left, President Yoon, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and ASML Chief Business Officer Christophe Fouquet. /Newsis

Regarding President Yoon Seok-yeol’s state visit to the Netherlands, while the Democratic Party of Korea claimed on the 15th, “The construction of the Korean R&D center by Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASML was not a result of the visit, but had already begun construction,” the President’s Office said on the 16th, “It is not true at all.” “It’s different,” he countered. The construction of a 1 trillion won R&D center between ASML and Samsung Electronics, which was concluded during President Yoon’s state visit, is a separate investment project that is different from the existing one.

The Spokesperson’s Office issued a statement this afternoon, saying, “With the competition for technological hegemony becoming more intense than ever, the President’s visit to the Netherlands is significant in that it has raised national competitiveness by establishing a solid foundation for the ‘semiconductor alliance’ between the two countries.” The Democratic Party’s comment is based on incorrect facts and appears to be intended to politically disparage the results of the President’s trip. “Please immediately correct the incorrect briefing contents,” he said.

Regarding the construction of ASML’s R&D center, which the President’s Office cited as an achievement of this visit the previous day, Democratic Party Spokesperson Choi Min-seok said, “A business agreement has already been signed with Hwaseong City and Gyeonggi-do to create a semiconductor cluster in 2021, and construction began at a groundbreaking ceremony in November last year.” President Yoon Seok-yeol said, “This is not an achievement we have achieved,” he said. In response, the President’s Office said, “The investment project mentioned by the opposition party is about the establishment of a training and equipment support center,” and “This project to jointly develop an advanced semiconductor manufacturing process based on the next-generation EUV is completely different from existing projects.”

The President’s Office said, “President Seok-yeol Yoon has met with ASML Chairman twice and has continuously requested increased investment, and this trip led to ASML’s decision to make additional investment. We are correcting the content of the opposition party’s briefing because it is different from the facts.” did. Established in 1984, ASML is considered a so-called ‘super company’ that exclusively produces extreme ultraviolet (EUV) exposure equipment, which is essential for semiconductor microprocessing, worldwide. During this trip, President Yoon visited the ASML headquarters with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Choi Tae-won and toured the clean room, a semiconductor production space.