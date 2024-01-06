Press this button once a week, even in winter. Otherwise, you will face an expensive repair

#Press #button #week #winter #face #expensive #repair

Air conditioning in a car has not been treated as a luxury accessory for a long time, but many people only use it when it gets hot. Which seems to make sense, after all, the purpose of the air conditioning is to cool the cabin in the summer. Moreover, its activation increases fuel consumption, so there is no point in using it when the air temperature is not too high.

However, this is a serious mistake. Just like any other part of your car, your air conditioning needs to be used to stay functional. Experts recommend turning it on at least a few times a month, for several minutes. This is because oil circulates in the system together with the coolant, which lubricates the system and has preservative and sealing properties. If we do not provide it, the compressor may be damaged due to lack of lubrication and the air conditioning may stop working when we try to turn it on in spring.

Therefore, you should run the air conditioning from time to time, regardless of the season. Moreover, remember that in the autumn and winter it is sometimes really needed.

Air conditioning not only cools the air, but also dehumidifies it. So if your windows fog up, a much more convenient and better way than wiping them with a cloth or sponge is to turn on the air conditioning. It allows you to maintain good visibility even if it is raining and you use a closed circuit so as not to breathe exhaust fumes from the car in front of you.

It is worth remembering that if the car windows tend to fog up frequently, the problem may be a large amount of moisture in the car, for example in the rugs and carpets. It is worth washing the windows thoroughly from the inside (greased and dirty windows fog up more easily) and leave a container of cat litter in the car overnight to absorb moisture.

Many people associate air conditioning with the risk of getting sick when we get into a cold interior at high temperatures. In winter, this is not a problem because having the air conditioning on does not automatically mean cold air. It is the same as the air conditioning was set.

In winter, the biggest problem is that air conditioning dries the air, and therefore also our skin and mucous membranes. As a consequence, it may even lead to upper respiratory tract infections. Air conditioning can contribute to the development of colds and symptoms such as sore throat, throat clearing, scratching sensation and throat obstruction.

People who spend many hours in an air-conditioned car cabin often have eye problems. Dry air dries the conjunctiva, which may lead to dry eye syndrome – excessive itching, burning and stinging. So let’s use air conditioning wisely, both in winter and summer, but let’s not forget that, as with any element of the car, long-term disuse simply damages it.