Preventing a heart attack: Ten oral hygiene tips against periodontitis

#Preventing #heart #attack #Ten #oral #hygiene #tips #periodontitis

24vita

Live healthy

By: Judith Braun

PrintShare

Periodontitis is a chronic inflammation that is considered a risk factor for a heart attack. Careful oral hygiene is therefore essential.

Cardiovascular diseases are still the number one cause of death in Germany. Therefore, you should take the harbingers of a heart attack (myocardial infarction) or stroke seriously. For example, a heart attack can occur several weeks in advance with certain symptoms. The first signs of a myocardial infarction can also appear in the mouth. According to the German Society for Periodontology (DG PARO) Periodontitis (inflammation of the periodontium) is associated with vascular and heart diseases. This makes proper oral hygiene all the more important.

Prevent heart attack: Pay attention to proper oral hygiene – ten tips against periodontitis

To protect yourself from a heart attack, you should maintain good oral hygiene. © Westend61/IMAGO

Anyone who has a predisposition to periodontitis can, in the worst case scenario, suffer from inflammation of the inner lining of the heart. If periodontitis is left untreated, increased amounts of bacteria often enter the bloodstream. Although such a predisposition does not generally lead to illness, those affected do have an increased risk. Therefore, careful oral hygiene with regular teeth cleaning and check-ups at the dentist are essential to prevent periodontitis, such as portal zahntipps.at informed. To protect yourself from periodontitis, you should therefore follow the following oral hygiene tips:

2×2 minutes daily dental and oral hygiene with fluoridated toothpaste

Daily cleaning of the spaces (e.g. with dental floss)

Daily tongue cleaning to remove bacterial plaque on the tongue

Changing your toothbrush regularly (at least four times a year and after a cold)

Balanced and tooth-friendly diet (only consume sugary foods in moderation and not as a snack, but after main meals)

Rinse regularly with pure water to prevent dry mouth and flush out bacteria and food particles

Brush problem areas (e.g. with bleeding gums) particularly carefully

Professional teeth cleaning (at least two to four times per year)

Regular dental check-ups (at least twice a year)

Avoid smoking

Extra clean & hygienic with the sonic toothbrush

Sonic toothbrushes like the Sonicare 9000 DiamondClean from Philips (promotional link) – the test winner from Stiftung Warentest are special electric toothbrushes. They use sound waves to clean teeth through rapid vibrations. This technology allows for thorough cleaning, even in hard-to-reach areas, and is often gentler on teeth and gums.

Don’t miss out: You can find everything about health in the newsletter of our partner 24vita.de.

Reduce the risk of heart attack: Healthy teeth are important for the body’s well-being

Healthy teeth and gums are fundamentally important for the well-being of the entire human body, explains the DG PARO. Inflammatory diseases in the oral cavity can affect the entire organism because inflammatory substances and bacteria enter the bloodstream from the oral cavity. Chronic inflammation – which also includes periodontitis – is considered a risk factor for a heart attack. However, successful treatment of periodontitis also produces effects in the bloodstream and vessels, which can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Risk of a heart attack: Seven habits increase your risk

View photo series

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.