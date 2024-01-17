Prevention agreement does not help enough in the fight against smoking, drinking and obesity

#Prevention #agreement #fight #smoking #drinking #obesity

vandaag, 09:01

The National Prevention Agreement to combat smoking, problematic alcohol use and obesity does not deliver the desired results on all points. This is evident from calculations by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

According to the models, the number of adults and children who are overweight or obese will continue to increase in the future, despite the focus on healthy nutrition and exercise. This also increases the number of people with diabetes and cardiovascular and liver diseases.

The outgoing cabinet is therefore continuing with policies such as a tax on soft drinks and limiting the marketing of unhealthy food aimed at children. New projects for a healthier lifestyle and diet are also being set up in hospitals and schools.

An increase in specialty tobacco stores is expected

The National Prevention Agreement was concluded in 2018 and consists of a series of agreements and objectives between the cabinet and about seventy social organizations and companies.

One of those goals is a smoke-free generation after 2040. From that year on, no child should smoke or ever start smoking again. The proportion of smokers among adults should no longer exceed 5 percent.

The RIVM calculated the effect of measures such as increases in excise duties, neutral packaging, reduction of points of sale, smoke-free environments frequented by many children and at work and smoking cessation care. The measures are helping considerably, but the ambitions are not being achieved.

The effect of a ban on the sale of tobacco in supermarkets as of July 1, 2024 may be negated by an increase in the number of tobacco specialty stores next to supermarkets.

“I am sincerely disappointed about this,” says State Secretary Van Ooijen of Health. “I therefore call on entrepreneurs not to let profit considerations outweigh the smoke-free generation in 2040.”

Hardly any results from drinking

Hardly any results have been achieved in reducing problematic drinking. The percentages of excessive and heavy drinkers, pregnant women and drinking 12 to 16 year olds only decrease by a few percentage points.

The government, healthcare and social organizations continue to identify people who develop an alcohol problem at an early stage. They will then be offered help.

Van Ooijen expects the first report on alcohol advertising and whether alcohol-selling market parties are adhering to the rules by mid-2024. Any new measures must be taken by the new cabinet.