Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds

#Preventive #Medicine #recommends #mask #health #centers #crowds

Given the current seasonal epidemic wave of acute respiratory diseases, the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine Public Health and Health Management (SEMPSPGS) considers “highly recommended” the use of the mask in health centers, social health centers and residences, as well as in crowds in closed spaces such as cinemas, schools, universities, jobs or public transport.

In addition, specialists in Preventive Medicine and Public Health express their concern about the lack of adoption of standardized precautionary measures both by the general population and by health personnel and their environment despite the increase in the transmission of respiratory viruses that is being recorded.

Given this reality, they urge administrations to implement proactive policies to address these Public Health challenges and remember that “situations like the current one can be avoided if every year, in the month of September, a healthcare response plan for possible seasonal wavesestablishing levels and reinforcement of care, as well as non-pharmacological interventions.

The Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management establishes six basic measures to prevent the current situation from periodically reproducing. First of all, remember the importance of wearing a mask in health care, social health centers and in indoor crowds, regardless of the presence of clinical symptoms, especially during seasonal periods of high incidence of respiratory infections.

Likewise, it suggests making masks mandatory in Care Centers and restricting visits to sick patients to the main caregivers, with appropriate rotations. It also recommends promoting the vaccination of health personnel and patient caregivers against the viruses that cause the greatest morbidity and mortality, including SARSCOV-2 and Influenza.

In addition, it proposes making it easier for workers with mild symptoms or sick family members in their care to telework or adapt jobs to minimize the risk of transmission.

Finally, he points out that air conditioning systems need to be adjusted to reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory infections, advocating a high air renewal rate in air-conditioned rooms, even despite the costs in energy efficiency. So, urges transition towards a health system based on prevention instead of reactionidentifying prevention as an investment and not as an expense, promoting a more sustainable and effective approach.